Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban | The Thaiger

Farmers seek injunction on chemical ban
A farmers’ organisation will appeal to the Central Administrative Court on Monday October 28 for an injunction on the ban of three agricultural chemicals – paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate – which was approved by the unanimous vote of Hazardous Substance Committee on Tuesday.
The secretary-general of Federation of Safe Agriculture (FSA), said on Saturday that the FSA and representatives of farmers who grow sugarcane, tapioca, oil palm, rubber, corn, and fruits will approach the court seeking a stay.
“There are currently no concrete measures to provide alternative pesticides or weed killing machines to affected farmers by the government, which means farmers have to take care of the weed/pest problems by hiring additional labourers,” he said. “In the end, the ban on the three chemicals will only increase the production costs,” according to the secretary.
He said he will ask for a stay on the grounds that the voting process of the Hazardous Substance Committee did not comply with the prime minister’s order to have the issue discussed by four related parties: the government, importers, farmers and consumers. “There was no presence of importers at the meeting, and representatives of farmers only came from the organic agriculture group and lacked the presence of farmers of economic crops who rely on these chemicals,” he said. “I hope the court will consider halting the ban until the issue is thoroughly studied by related parties and suitable supporting measures are ready.”
The secretary general will submit a letter to Hazardous Substance Committee to question the possible double standard of Thailand still importing fruits and vegetables from countries that allow paraquat and glyphosate, including China, Japan and the US. “If we ban these substances in Thailand, we should stop importing products from these countries too, or domestic products won’t be able to compete due to increased costs.”
Statistics from Department of Agriculture reveal that Thailand still has stocks of nearly 30,000 tons of these three chemicals, and the cost to safely eliminate them is estimated at 3 billion baht.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Authorities in Kanchanaburi have begun building facilities at the infamous Tiger Temple in Sai Yok district to care for about 1,200 stray dogs and cats from a foundation run by a former Bangkok governor. Kanchanaburi’s governor was among those participating in a ceremony to mark the start of construction on Saturday.
The temple, formally known as Wat Pa Luang Ta Mahabua, was once well known as a tourist attraction where guests could interact with more than 100 captive tigers, but a 2016 investigation exposed suspected links to illegal wildlife trafficking, and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation subsequently seized all the tigers.
A 25-rai plot in the temple compound has been set aside for the facilities, construction and operation of which will be sponsored by local administration organisations in Kanchanaburi.
The secretary to the House Committee on Tourism said 15 shelters will be built for 1,000 dogs and 200 cats from the foundation’s facilities in the Muang district of Kanchanaburi. The shelters will cost about 4 million baht and be built in six months.
Animal show facilities and a dog and cat hospital will be built later to attract tourists and offer better care for the animals, she added.
The Animal Welfare Foundation in Kanchanaburi started taking in abandoned animals from a shelter in the Thung Si Kan area in Bangkok more than two decades ago. The shelter was originally developed to prevent stray dogs from being killed for rabies control.
Of the tigers that once lived at the temple, 86 of the 147 animals seized have died since being moved to wildlife sanctuaries three years ago. National parks officials say most of the deaths were from viral and respiratory conditions that their weakened immune systems could not combat, the result of inbreeding at the temple.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
Chiang Mai hotel has big plans for Loy Kratong
137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai has made elaborate arrangements for next month’s Loy Krathong festival, better known as Yi Peng in the North.
The full moon on November 11 will see celebrants floating lotus-shaped krathong with flowers, candles and incense on rivers and canals to pay respect to the water spirits and carry away the sadness and setbacks of the year.
Others will do the same with candlelit kongming lanterns that will float into the night sky.
137 Pillars House has 30 suites set around a former colonial teak homestead in a leafy residential enclave just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Tha Pae Gate and the Ping River.
The hotel’s festivities will include a Lanna-style market and gala evening with cocktails, a three-course dinner, traditional entertainment, umbrella painting and making Lanna flags. After dinner, guests’ krathong will be floated in the river.
Rates start at 32,800 baht for two and include a night’s accommodation, all the festivities and breakfast the following day. Additional nights with breakfast start at 25,000 baht. Non-guests are welcome for dinner, cocktails and entertainment for 3,900 baht.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
123 kilograms of marijuana seized at border
Police found big bags containing 123 kilograms of compressed marijuana at a resort hotel in the Tha Uthen district of the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom. The guests believed to have brought the contraband have fled.
Tha Uthen’s district chief said on Saturday that local residents alerted authorities after seeing a few men check into at the hotel on Friday night with the suspicious bags. The men subsequently left but returned to the hotel several times. Police did not reveal their names.
When police reached the hotel, the suspects had left. Three large black bags containing 123 bars of marijuana, weighing a kilogram each, were found in their room. Police estimated their value at about 2 million baht.
One of the suspects wrote only a nickname in the registration book of the hotel according to police.
The district chief said that the suspects might have been smugglers who brought the marijuana from neighbouring Laos, planning to keep it at the hotel before shipping it.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
