Tragic road accident claims life on Highway 331 in Chachoengsao

In Chachoengsao, a 40 year old employee of a car company tragically lost his life in a road accident. As he was returning home in his Isuzu pickup truck, the vehicle skidded off the road and collided with a tree, resulting in his death at the scene.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 31, when Police Lieutenant Teera Senthong from the Plang Yao Police Station, along with Police Sergeant Prachaya Nakkiew, the traffic patrol team leader, and emergency rescue volunteers from Panom, responded to the crash.

The accident took place on Highway 331, in front of the Bangkin Kosaku company, located in village nine, Hua Samrong subdistrict, Plang Yao district, Chachoengsao province. The front of the Isuzu pickup was severely damaged after striking a roadside tree.

Rescue personnel faced significant challenges in extracting the injured man trapped inside the wreckage. Despite their efforts using hydraulic tools, the man, identified as Narintorn, succumbed to his injuries. Narintorn was an employee at the Isuzu Gateway company.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had just finished work and was en route to his home in Phanom Sarakham district when the accident occurred, less than ten kilometres from his destination. Kittichai, a security officer who witnessed the accident, explained that accidents frequently happen on Highway 331 in this area due to the uneven and rough road surface.

He described seeing the pickup truck lose control and veer off the road, ultimately crashing into a large tree. Kittichai attempted to rouse the injured man by tapping on him but received no response, prompting him to urgently call the emergency services at 1669 and the police for assistance, reported KhaoSod.

