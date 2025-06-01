Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

Families flee in panic as thick smoke blankets neighborhood

Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly
Picture courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook

A fire broke out in the Khlong Toei community, producing a significant amount of smoke. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Initial reports indicate damage to several homes.

According to Fire & Rescue Thailand, the emergency hotline 199 received a report of a fire at 5.59am today, June 1. The blaze occurred in the Khlong Toei community, specifically in Blocks 1-2-3 on At Narong Road, Khlong Toei subdistrict, Khlong Toei district. Fire and rescue teams from the Khlong Toei station were dispatched immediately.

Picture courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook

By 6.05am, the teams had reached the site, which was a densely packed community of wooden houses. They were met with large amounts of smoke and quickly set about containing the situation using water hoses.

At 6.19am, it was reported that the fire had already damaged three houses. Firefighters deployed two water hoses to prevent the fire from spreading further. By 6.22am, the fire was under control, and by 6.25am, it was completely extinguished. Further details about the incident are still being investigated, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 2 people, fire and text

In similar news, holidaymakers scrambled for safety when a fire broke out in a high-rise condominium in Jomtien early on May 28.

The incident happened around 1.06am on May 28, when emergency services were alerted to flames on the 27th floor of a condo on Soi Chaiyaphruek 1, Pattaya.

The Pattaya City Disaster Relief Centre quickly dispatched firefighters and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation.

When responders arrived, chaos had already erupted. Tourists and residents were seen fleeing the building in panic as smoke billowed from Room 2709, where the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen near electrical appliances.

Rescue teams promptly contained the fire, utilising chemical suppressants to put out the flames. Thankfully, only minor smoke remained, and no injuries were reported.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

