Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

A fire broke out in the Khlong Toei community, producing a significant amount of smoke. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Initial reports indicate damage to several homes.

According to Fire & Rescue Thailand, the emergency hotline 199 received a report of a fire at 5.59am today, June 1. The blaze occurred in the Khlong Toei community, specifically in Blocks 1-2-3 on At Narong Road, Khlong Toei subdistrict, Khlong Toei district. Fire and rescue teams from the Khlong Toei station were dispatched immediately.

By 6.05am, the teams had reached the site, which was a densely packed community of wooden houses. They were met with large amounts of smoke and quickly set about containing the situation using water hoses.

At 6.19am, it was reported that the fire had already damaged three houses. Firefighters deployed two water hoses to prevent the fire from spreading further. By 6.22am, the fire was under control, and by 6.25am, it was completely extinguished. Further details about the incident are still being investigated, reported KhaoSod.

