Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs | The Thaiger

Central Thailand

Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tiger Temple will adopt cats and dogs
Photo Mthai

Authorities in Kanchanaburi have begun building facilities at the infamous Tiger Temple in Sai Yok district to care for about 1,200 stray dogs and cats from a foundation run by a former Bangkok governor. Kanchanaburi’s governor was among those participating in a ceremony to mark the start of construction on Saturday.

The temple, formally known as Wat Pa Luang Ta Mahabua, was once well known as a tourist attraction where guests could interact with more than 100 captive tigers, but a 2016 investigation exposed suspected links to illegal wildlife trafficking, and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation subsequently seized all the tigers.

A 25-rai plot in the temple compound has been set aside for the facilities, construction and operation of which will be sponsored by local administration organisations in Kanchanaburi.

The secretary to the House Committee on Tourism said 15 shelters will be built for 1,000 dogs and 200 cats from the foundation’s facilities in the Muang district of Kanchanaburi. The shelters will cost about 4 million baht and be built in six months.

Animal show facilities and a dog and cat hospital will be built later to attract tourists and offer better care for the animals, she added.

The Animal Welfare Foundation in Kanchanaburi started taking in abandoned animals from a shelter in the Thung Si Kan area in Bangkok more than two decades ago. The shelter was originally developed to prevent stray dogs from being killed for rabies control.

Of the tigers that once lived at the temple, 86 of the 147 animals seized have died since being moved to wildlife sanctuaries three years ago. National parks officials say most of the deaths were from viral and respiratory conditions that their weakened immune systems could not combat, the result of inbreeding at the temple.

SOURCE: bangkokpost.com

 

 

Central Thailand

Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Viral video of Pattaya bus driver arguing with suspected illegal tour guides sparks investigation
thepattayanews

Pattaya Tourist Police have begun an investigation into suspected illegal tour guides after a video of a frustrated bus driver arguing with the guides went viral on social media.

The Pattaya News reports that the bus was carrying Chinese tourists and the video shows the driver asking the tour guides where they wanted to go.

The guides appear to be poorly informed and can’t decide where they should be going, at which point the driver gets angry.

It’s reported that on arrival at Sri Racha Tiger Zoo the previous day, the tour guides asked the driver to take them somewhere else, then left him waiting for a long period of time. The driver has reported the guides to police, accusing them of working illegally.

The profession of tour guide in Thailand is restricted to those of Thai nationality only and there is no work permit available to enable non-Thais to carry out this role.

The police investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: thepattayanews

Central Thailand

Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya
thepattayanews

Police in Pattaya have issued an arrest warrant for a 38 year old Korean man, named as Keunhei Park, who is the chief suspect in the stabbing of another Korean national.

The Pattaya News reports that the victim is an expat man who was stabbed seventeen times in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He is understood to have undergone life-saving surgery but remains in a coma and in critical condition. Previous reports have named him as Park Jin-hyung and he is believed to be 28 years old.

Thai police say they have alerted immigration authorities, border checkpoints, and South Korean officials, and have issued a photograph of the wanted man.

They say he is believed to be armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should call the police immediately.

UPDATE – The Korean stabbing victim, Park Jin-hyung, is now out of a coma, but still in critical condition.

See earlier story HERE.

SOURCE: thepattayanews

Bangkok

Six top officials sacked on King’s orders

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Six top officials sacked on King's orders

His Majesty the King has sacked six senior palace officials attached to Royal Guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, stripping them of their rank and recalling their royal insignias, citing severe disciplinary misconduct and accusing them of exploiting their positions for personal gain. The dismissals were announced in two royal commands, reported Wednesday October 23 by the Royal Gazette.

The first command ordered that Lieutenant General Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations, saying he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state. The order took effect retroactive to September 1.

The second command, also dated October 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials, who were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.

They are Major General Khun Tharinee Rodson, Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, Major General Warinporn Kanisornsophon, Lieutenant Peera Mongkolchairerk, and Lieutenant Chayanan Pangsang, all attached to units of the Royal Guard.

The command cited their deploable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Lieutenant General Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The command took effect retroactive to Tuesday.

Earlier in the week His Majesty stripped Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort title as well as her military rank, due to her “undesirable behaviour” as a Royal servant and being disloyal to the Royal Family.

The statement said Sineenat was against the appointment of Queen Suthida and gave orders under the name of Their Majesties for personal benefit. She also reportedly engaged in activities without His Majesty’s approval, causing confusion among the public.

SOURCES: bangkokpost.com

