Tragic drowning of three young girls in Sisaket pond

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Three young girls tragically drowned in a pond in Sisaket province, leaving their relatives devastated. The incident occurred yesterday, May 31, at 4pm, when the Srisaket Charity Foundation received a report of three children missing in a pond near Ban Don Muang, Rasai Sila district.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the location, approximately 1 kilometre from the village, where residents were already searching for the children. The victims were identified as nine year old Nam, and 10 year olds Fah and Fon, with the latter two being twins.

Despite efforts to revive them at Rasai Sila Hospital, the girls could not be saved, leaving family members in tears and some fainting from shock.

A four year old boy, Peach, recounted that he and the girls were cycling around the village before heading to the pond. Initially, they were playing at the water’s edge, but the girls decided to swim to wash off dirt from their clothes.

To his horror, Peach saw them disappear beneath the water and rushed back to the village to seek help. Ratri Thaohom, the 56 year old grandmother of the twins, expressed her disbelief and heartbreak at the loss.

Having raised the twins since they were one month old, Ratri described them as well-behaved, responsible, and diligent in their studies and chores. She had hoped they would assist her in her old age.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Ratri shared a premonition she had 10 days prior, dreaming of one twin drowning. In response, she tied cotton around their wrists for protection.

On the day before the incident, she heard a crow during the day and dogs howling at night, but dismissed these as omens. Uthai Boekan, the 56 year old grandmother of Nam, was informed by Peach about the drowning.

She attempted to rescue the children but was hindered by the water’s depth. Uthai then alerted the villagers, who, alongside the rescue team, recovered the bodies.

Overcome with grief, Uthai fainted upon learning of her granddaughter’s death. Peach recalled that one of the girls went under first, with the others trying to help, but all three ultimately drowned.

The incident has left Uthai struggling to come to terms with the loss of her granddaughter, who was only nine years old and in the fourth grade, reported KhaoSod.

