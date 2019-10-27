Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’ | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai government to slap CO2 tax on ‘big bikes’
The Thai Excise Department is poised to boost the tax on “big bikes” by 100,000 baht starting at the beginning of next year. The new tax will reflect motorcycle CO2 emissions.
The director of the department’s Bureau of Tax Planning, Nutthakorn Utensute, says the Cabinet will adjust the tax increase for high-powered motorcycles based on their CO2 emissions, rather than engine size, as originally proposed as a tax on higher-powered motorbikes.
The new tax rates can represent 3, 5, 9 or 18% of the purchase value, varying according to CO2 emissions.
The tax increases will apply to motorbikes manufactured or imported on and after January 1, 2020. Bikes with engines of 150 cc or less, probably 90% of all motorcycles in the country, will attract an additional tax around 1000 baht, representing an increase from 2.5 to 3% of the retail or import price.
But ‘big bikes’ with engines of 1,000cc or more will be taxed an extra 100,000 baht due to their higher fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Nutthakorn says… “The higher tax on big bikes will not affect most owners since they’re worth more than Bt1 million, which means the owners can afford it. The big bike has become more popular in Thailand, but still only represent 2-3% of the total number of motorcycles here.”
Nutthakorn said that if manufacturers do not reduce their CO2 emissions, the Excise Department will slap buyers with further increases of up to 700 million baht per annum.
Thai exports will suffer from Trump labour rights decision
The Thai export sector will suffer another blow after the US President Donald Trump announced on Friday the suspension of 1.3 billion dollars worth of duty-free trade for certain Thai goods, claiming Thailand has not taken steps to protect the labor rights.
In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump said he had suspended the duty-free treatment because Thailand had not taken steps to “afford workers in Thailand internationally recognized worker rights.”
The US Trade Representative (USTR)’s’s office said the move amounted to a suspension of 1.3 billion dollars in trade preferences under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. At present, the GSP covers around 4.5 billion dollars of Thai exports.
The suspension, which takes effect in six months, will affect about a third of Thailand’s products including all of Thailand’s seafood exports to the US.
While the list of products subject for suspension has not yet been made available, the absence of GSP is likely to dampen the already grim prospects of Thai exports this year.
Thai outbound shipments in 2019 are likely to see a flat growth or even a contraction for the first time in four years, due to the gloomy global economy, the prolonged trade war between the US and China and the strong Thai baht, according to several economic think tanks.
Thai exports in September fell from the previous month, and declined by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Although the figure is better than a 4-percent drop from the previous month, it is worse than the market expectations.
The suspension on GSP does not come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, Thailand narrowly avoided being labeled a currency manipulator on the US Department of Treasury’s watchlist, because Thailand does not meet all the conditions set by Washington.
Thailand’s current account surplus accounted for over 7% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2018, versus the limit set by the US Treasury of 2%. Moreover, the amount of foreign currency purchases did not increase from the previous year. Thailand’s trade surplus with the US was USD19 billion, approaching the limit of USD20 billion.
While the US action toward countries labeled currency manipulator is not clearly defined, Washington can unilaterally end GSP benefits to take action against high trade deficits with its trading partners.
The announcement is likely further impact Thai fishery business after an issue in the European Union.
Even though the EU in January announced the lifting of a yellow card for Thailand in recognition of its progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Thailand’s fishery exports to the EU have not recovered to pre-IUU levels so far.
Thailand is the second biggest beneficiary of the US’s GSP after India, which was the largest with 5.7 billion dollars in exports to the US in 2017, until Washington decided to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation in May.
At present a wide range of Thai export items receive GSP benefits, the biggest being electrical appliances and electronics such as air conditioning and electronic components and washing machines, food and agriculture and machinery.
The prospects for GSP for Thai exports are not promising. Last year, the USTR’s office accepted a petition from the National Pork Producers Council challenging Thailand’s eligibility for the GSP program.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) also filed a petition to review Thailand’s eligibility, based on labor issue.
According to the USTR, Thailand is the United States’ 20th largest goods trading partner, and two-way trade between them totaled 44.5 billion dollars in 2018. The U.S. goods trade deficit with Thailand was 19.3 billion dollars in 2018.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Thai banks report strong mortgage growth despite April’s new loan regulations
Ever since the Thai government enforced the higher loan-to-value ratios on property lenders last April, borrowers and developers have been generally unhappy with the result – a sluggish new home-buyer market. But some commercial lenders, particularly some of the larger ones, have still reported strong lending growth for the first nine months of 2019.
Kasikorn Bank says its housing loans surged nearly 11% for the first nine months this year, well above the average industry growth in 2019 of 4%. That 11% growth also surpassed KBank’s target for the full year of 7%.
KBank targeted 64 billion baht in new housing loans for 2019 – 52 billion baht already lent for the first nine months. The bank foreshadows no additional marketing expenditure for 2019 because of the excellent result.
“The bank plans to expand its salaried-employee customer base to 60% of our new home loan applicants from 50% now, in line with risk management strategy,” according to KBank’s executive VP, as reported in the Bangkok Post.
It’s also hoped that the government’s new property stimulus scheme will support KBank’s mortgage growth for the rest of the year if the measures are implemented.
Last week the government approved a new Thai property stimulus package consisting of a property transfer fee cut to 0.01% from 2% and mortgage fee reduction to 0.01% from 1%. But the fee reductions apply to homes priced no more than 3 million baht.
Whilst Kiatnakin Bank enjoyed 13.2% growth in its housing loans for the first nine months this year, Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) expects only single-digit growth in mortgages over the same period, slowing from double-digit growth in the past few years.
A Bank of Ayudhya spokesperson says the slower growth forecast could be attributed to the sluggish economy and the central bank’s new Loan-to-Value regulations implemented last April.
Meanwhile the co-president of Siam Commercial Bank say they expect mortgage lending for the rest of 2019 to improve from Q3 thanks to seasonal factors.
SCB says that the property stimulus measures are expected to boost demand for homes priced 3 million baht or less, which comprises the biggest slice of the mortgage market, but potential homebuyers may postpone their housing loan applications until next year to take advantage of the fee cuts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
