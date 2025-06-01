Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident

Police probe deeper ties after violent confrontation

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident
Picture courtesy of Siamrath

Yesterday, May 31, a shooting incident occurred in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, where a Chinese man was injured and dragged into a house. Police have apprehended the suspect, and the injured man, 26 year old Yang, has been hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his right ankle.

Police Colonel Mintrathit Thongsai from the Huai Yai Police Station responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Soi Khao Makok 6/4. Upon arrival, police found a large bloodstain at the entrance and traces leading inside.

Inside, they discovered Yang, a Chinese national, with a severe gunshot injury to his right ankle. He had lost a significant amount of blood and was being assisted by two fellow Chinese nationals until emergency services arrived. Yang was then taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further treatment.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled behind the house, which is located in a residential area. Over 20 police officers, both uniformed and plainclothes, surrounded the area and managed to capture the suspect after 30 minutes. Yang was immediately taken to the Huai Yai Police Station for questioning.

A neighbour, identified as Mon, a 27 year old resident, recounted hearing a loud argument among a group of Chinese people outside the house, where a new red sedan and a blue Mercedes were parked. The argument escalated, resulting in three gunshots. Mon witnessed the group struggling to drag the injured Yang inside the house and promptly contacted the police.

Locals indicated that after the shooting, the suspect fled towards the back of the neighbourhood, while the white sedan drove away. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, as the house is rented by Chinese nationals known for frequent disputes.

Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Siamrath

Yang had previously made headlines for an incident two days earlier when he reportedly jumped into a water tank atop a condominium in the Thep Prasit area. The current shooting incident and its cause are still under police investigation.

Police continue to gather information to ascertain the true motive, and any updates will be provided as the case progresses, reported KhaoSod.

Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

