Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

Baidi director and legal team deny foreign nominee company claims

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
127 1 minute read
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Baidi International (Pattaya) Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. has firmly denied any links to illegal Chinese capital, following swirling allegations and a government inspection that cast a shadow over the firm’s operations.

At a press conference held at its office on Soi Department of Lands, Village 10, company director Kham Sae Yang, flanked by company lawyer Theerathorn Morakotjinda and legal consultant Kanokorn Sawatram, pushed back hard against claims that Baidi International was a nominee company for foreign interests.

“We categorically deny any foreign control. All shareholders and directors are 100% Thai,” Kham declared.

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The backlash stems from recent rumours associating Baidi with so-called “grey Chinese” capital—a term often used to describe money from questionable sources. Kham explained the confusion may have originated from Chinese buyers using Thai bank accounts to transfer payments for properties.

“These transactions follow legal banking protocols. We don’t have the authority to investigate the source,” he added.

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims | News by Thaiger

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims | News by Thaiger

Of the company’s 86 employees, 76 are Thai nationals. The remaining 10% are foreigners working legally in Thailand. Baidi acknowledged that three Chinese nationals were present during the inspection without valid work permits, but claimed they had already resigned and were only on-site to sort out personal WeChat matters.

Baidi insisted it complies fully with Thai law and expressed frustration over the damage done to its reputation. The firm says the allegations have shaken customer confidence and caused a dip in business.

As a result, Baidi plans to sue media outlets and social media pages responsible for spreading what it calls false and defamatory information.

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims | News by Thaiger

“Our business includes cleaning services for condos and housing estates, and we’re a licensed real estate brokerage,” said Kham. “All transactions go through our official accounts, with proper deductions for taxes and commissions.”

The company also provides after-sales services including maintenance and cleaning, with a client base stretching beyond Thailand, reported The Pattaya News.

“We are a legitimate Thai company. We’ve done nothing wrong, and we’re cooperating fully with authorities,” Kham affirmed, adding that Baidi is planning to expand to new locations soon.

Latest Thailand News
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

28 seconds ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

30 minutes ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

47 minutes ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

1 hour ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

2 hours ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

19 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

19 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

20 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

20 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

20 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

21 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

21 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

21 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

21 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

21 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

22 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

22 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

23 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
127 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

1 day ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

1 day ago
Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown

Stretching into serenity: Pattaya Beach starts yoga countdown

2 days ago
Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x