Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

Thailand’s newest prime minister is already under legal fire, with a political activist demanding the Constitutional Court weigh in on her first big Cabinet move.

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee has called on the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to seek a Constitutional Court ruling over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s appointment of Pirapan Salirathavibhaga as deputy prime minister and energy minister.

In a formal petition, Sonthiya claimed the appointments may violate constitutional provisions and urged the attorney general to refer the case for judicial review. He believes both the appointment process and Pirapan’s qualifications warrant scrutiny.

“This is about protecting the rule of law,” Sonthiya stated, warning that ignoring potential constitutional breaches could set a dangerous precedent.

The petition also demands a review of Pirapan’s own actions, alleging possible violations of the constitution, 2018 organic law governing MP elections, and serious ethical misconduct.

This latest complaint follows Sonthiya’s earlier request to the Election Commission to investigate whether Pirapan’s alleged shareholdings in four private companies breach constitutional guidelines and the organic law on MPs. Thai law prohibits sitting MPs or ministers from holding shares in companies that may present conflicts of interest.

Sonthiya also voiced frustration over the lack of response from government officials. He previously submitted petitions directly to the prime minister on May 6 and May 23, asking for clarity on Pirapan’s status.

“The complaint centre confirmed receipt and said they passed it to the prime minister’s secretary-general,” he said. “But nearly 30 days have gone by, and I haven’t received any response or confirmation of a review.”

Sonthiya insisted his actions are not politically motivated but stem from a commitment to upholding transparency and legal integrity within the highest levels of government, reported Bangkok Post.

The issue has stirred speculation within political circles, as Pirapan’s appointment was one of Paetongtarn’s key early decisions after taking office. If found to violate the constitution, the fallout could have serious implications for the government’s credibility.

The OAG has yet to make a public statement on the matter.