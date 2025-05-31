Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%

Economist warns Thailand’s economy faces strain from tariffs and global pressures

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
142 2 minutes read
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Research by Krungsri has revised Thailand’s economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.1%, down from an earlier estimate of 2.7%.

This adjustment comes amid layered risks, including US trade policy uncertainties and domestic pressures. The government is advised to exercise caution in policy-making while responding effectively to rapidly evolving situations.

Pimnara Hirankasi, head of economic research and executive researcher at Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, highlighted mounting pressures on Thailand’s economy from both domestic and international factors. A significant concern is the US’s variable and uncertain import tariff adjustments.

Additionally, internal vulnerabilities such as structural issues, economic policy uncertainties, and a sluggish recovery in tourism compound these challenges, potentially embedding risks within Thailand’s economic system.

Related Articles
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

Krungsri’s revision is driven by three key factors: the impact of the late-March earthquake, weakening tourism momentum due to Chinese tourists’ safety concerns, and increased risks from US trade policy uncertainties. These elements create a negative feedback loop, affecting both consumer and investment confidence.

Despite these issues, Krungsri suggests that government spending and economic stimulus measures, alongside a gradual tourism recovery, will drive Thailand’s economy in 2025.

Tourist numbers are expected to rise from 35.5 million to 36.5 million. However, international trade remains risky due to US trade policy uncertainties. On Wednesday, May 28, the US trade court suspended counteractive tariffs, but President Trump might still impose tariffs under other laws, like the 1974 Trade Act, which could levy up to 15% import duty on various countries, including Thailand.

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Due to these uncertainties, Thai exports could face negative impacts in the year’s latter half, with an assumption of a 10% US import tariff affecting primary trading partners, including Thailand. Export growth could slow to 2% after a strong double-digit increase in the first quarter.

Private consumption is projected to slow to 2.6%, pressured by weakening consumer confidence, sluggish agricultural income, high household debt, and uncertainties over US tariffs and slow tourism recovery impacting employment and income.

Investment prospects remain mixed. While government investment might grow by 5.8%, it may not stimulate private investment, which could shrink by 0.5%. Slow tourism recovery could hinder service sector investments, adding to the risk of continued private investment contraction. US customs policy uncertainties further dampen confidence, prompting businesses to delay investments pending clarity on policy interest rates.

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of NBT World

With international trade risks, Thailand’s economy is likely to slow in the year’s second half, with inflation pressures remaining low. This scenario suggests the Bank of Thailand might further ease monetary policy to support recovery, potentially reducing policy interest rates by one or two more times this year.

Looking ahead, Thailand’s economy faces several significant challenges: the high-risk US import policy, international political tensions, fragile geopolitical situations, domestic economic policy uncertainties amid fiscal constraints, and structural issues like declining manufacturing competitiveness, high household debt, and rapid ageing population, reported KhaoSod.

Pimnara warned that while external risks are globally similar, internal pressures might lead to more severe impacts on Thailand’s economy than in other countries. Hence, cautious policy-making and timely, efficient responses are crucial.

Latest Thailand News
Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast Krabi News

Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast

5 minutes ago
Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach Business News

Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach

23 minutes ago
Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video)

44 minutes ago
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% Business News

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%

1 hour ago
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

2 hours ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

3 hours ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

3 hours ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

4 hours ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

4 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

5 hours ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

5 hours ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

5 hours ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

21 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

22 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

22 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

22 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

22 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

23 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

23 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

23 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

23 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

24 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

24 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

24 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

1 day ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
142 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump&#8217;s tariffs

Thailand to continue US talks despite court blocking Trump’s tariffs

1 day ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

2 days ago
THAIFEX &#8211; Anuga Asia 2025 returns with a glimpse into the future of food

THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 returns with a glimpse into the future of food

3 days ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x