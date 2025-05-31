Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

Pita Limjaroenrat’s brief reappearance in the political arena has reignited optimism among supporters of the “Orange Camp,” following his reaffirmed ambition to become Thailand’s prime minister in nine years. His involvement in politics was curtailed due to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP).

In August 2024, the Constitutional Court found the party and its executives, including Pita, guilty of attempting to amend the lèse majesté law, equating it to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. Consequently, the court ordered the dissolution of the MFP and imposed a 10-year political ban on Pita and other executives.

Shortly after, the People’s Party (PP) was formed as a successor, with MPs transitioning to the new party under the leadership of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. However, 44 former MFP MPs face possible life bans due to a Supreme Court probe into their ethical conduct regarding the lèse majesté law stance.

A political observer noted that Pita’s future political aspirations hinge on the Supreme Court’s ruling. An adverse decision could extend his ban from 10 years to life. Pita was close to becoming prime minister after the MFP’s success in the 2023 general election, securing 150 of the 500 available seats. The party attempted to form a coalition but failed due to its firm stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, leading to the rejection of Pita’s prime ministerial bid by the majority of senators.

Following this, the Pheu Thai Party succeeded in forming a government, relegating the MFP to the opposition. Pita’s active political role began to wane, although he remained involved in campaigning for the MFP and later the PP in local elections.

Analysts have compared Pita to Natthaphong, noting Pita’s charisma and leadership qualities, while Natthaphong maintains a lower profile. Pita continues to attract media attention during PP campaigns, where his speeches energise the audience.

Earlier this month, Pita attended a rally in Khon Kaen to support Benjamaporn Srilabutr, the PP’s candidate for provincial municipal mayor. He expressed steadfast support for the PP and urged voters to resist vote-buying.

“I’m on a journey up and down the country to cultivate knowledge. In nine years, I shall return and be the best prime minister this country has ever had.”

A political source warned that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the MFP’s lese majeste amendment is not the only concern for Pita. The potential return of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the Future Forward Party (FFP), could challenge Pita’s future candidacy for prime minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Thanathorn, who founded the FFP in 2018, was banned from politics for 10 years after the party’s dissolution in 2020. The source suggested Thanathorn may aim to lead the PP after his ban, potentially leaving no room for Pita.