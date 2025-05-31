Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

Pita’s comeback sparks debate over future of progressive politics in Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’
Photo courtesy of Business Insider

Pita Limjaroenrat’s brief reappearance in the political arena has reignited optimism among supporters of the “Orange Camp,” following his reaffirmed ambition to become Thailand’s prime minister in nine years. His involvement in politics was curtailed due to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP).

In August 2024, the Constitutional Court found the party and its executives, including Pita, guilty of attempting to amend the lèse majesté law, equating it to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. Consequently, the court ordered the dissolution of the MFP and imposed a 10-year political ban on Pita and other executives.

Shortly after, the People’s Party (PP) was formed as a successor, with MPs transitioning to the new party under the leadership of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. However, 44 former MFP MPs face possible life bans due to a Supreme Court probe into their ethical conduct regarding the lèse majesté law stance.

Pita Limjaroenrat's political return sparks hope for 'Orange Camp' | News by Thaiger
Photo of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut courtesy of The Standard

A political observer noted that Pita’s future political aspirations hinge on the Supreme Court’s ruling. An adverse decision could extend his ban from 10 years to life. Pita was close to becoming prime minister after the MFP’s success in the 2023 general election, securing 150 of the 500 available seats. The party attempted to form a coalition but failed due to its firm stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, leading to the rejection of Pita’s prime ministerial bid by the majority of senators.

Related Articles

Following this, the Pheu Thai Party succeeded in forming a government, relegating the MFP to the opposition. Pita’s active political role began to wane, although he remained involved in campaigning for the MFP and later the PP in local elections.

Analysts have compared Pita to Natthaphong, noting Pita’s charisma and leadership qualities, while Natthaphong maintains a lower profile. Pita continues to attract media attention during PP campaigns, where his speeches energise the audience.

Earlier this month, Pita attended a rally in Khon Kaen to support Benjamaporn Srilabutr, the PP’s candidate for provincial municipal mayor. He expressed steadfast support for the PP and urged voters to resist vote-buying.

“I’m on a journey up and down the country to cultivate knowledge. In nine years, I shall return and be the best prime minister this country has ever had.”

A political source warned that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the MFP’s lese majeste amendment is not the only concern for Pita. The potential return of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the Future Forward Party (FFP), could challenge Pita’s future candidacy for prime minister, reported Bangkok Post.

Thanathorn, who founded the FFP in 2018, was banned from politics for 10 years after the party’s dissolution in 2020. The source suggested Thanathorn may aim to lead the PP after his ban, potentially leaving no room for Pita.

Latest Thailand News
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

11 seconds ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

29 minutes ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

46 minutes ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

1 hour ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

2 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

2 hours ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

3 hours ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

19 hours ago
Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Charity turns violent: homeless man punches food donor in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video) Phuket News

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

19 hours ago
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

20 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

20 hours ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

20 hours ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

20 hours ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

21 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

21 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

21 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

21 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

21 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

22 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

22 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

23 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic&#8217;s lèse majesté row

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic’s lèse majesté row

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

Friday, March 14, 2025
NACC to decide on charges for 44 former MPs over lese-majeste

NACC to decide on charges for 44 former MPs over lese-majeste

Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover

Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover

Monday, January 20, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x