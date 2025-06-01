Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

Bright Choomanee
June 1, 2025
Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths
Picture courtesy of naewna

In Buriram, narcotics suppression units collaborated with related agencies to arrest a 53 year old man, a tyre repair technician, for distributing methamphetamine to local youths. He also admitted to using the drug himself to alleviate back pain and body aches.

Police had been investigating Somkit, who worked at a tyre repair shop in Huai Rat district, after receiving information about his alleged drug dealing activities. It was discovered that he was secretly selling drugs to teenagers and manual labourers in the area.

Buyers were able to purchase methamphetamine directly from Somkit at the shop, prompting officials to plan a sting operation which led to his arrest.

Picture courtesy of neawna

Somkit confessed that the methamphetamine was his own, acquired from a peer in Krasang district. He would divide the drugs into small plastic tubes, each containing two pills, which he sold for 100 baht (US$3) per tube or 50 baht (US$1.5) per pill, reported KhaoSod.

Somkit revealed that he initially purchased the drugs for personal use, claiming they helped relieve his back and body pain. However, when local youths began asking to buy from him, he decided to sell as well.

In similar news, Phuket’s drug suppression unit delivered a major hit to the local drug scene, arresting two people and confiscating methamphetamine along with related equipment in a targeted operation led by senior provincial police.

Under the leadership of Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, the Phuket Provincial Police launched a coordinated effort spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Division.

The mission focused on individuals suspected of trafficking and consuming crystal meth, commonly referred to as Ice.

The first suspect, 40 year old Sarawut “Pom” Bunchusri from Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district, was arrested at his home in Kathu subdistrict. Police seized 5.01 grams of Ice, 44 methamphetamine pills, and various drug paraphernalia during the raid.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

