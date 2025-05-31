Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast

2 'sea cows' and 9 green turtles found in southern Thailand

Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast
Krabi’s crystal waters have just delivered a marine miracle—two rare dugongs and a gang of green turtles have been spotted gliding through the waves, sparking hopes of a biodiversity comeback in the Andaman Sea.

Park officials in Krabi are celebrating a major boost in marine biodiversity after spotting two new dugongs and a group of green turtles near Ao Nammao in Mueang district.

According to Saegsuree Songthong, chief of Nopparat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, the sightings came during a recent survey of rare and endangered species. The survey was conducted with the help of a drone, giving researchers an aerial view of the shallow coastal waters.

The footage revealed three dugongs, including one previously known to the area. But the real surprise? Two newcomers, believed to be a mother and her calf, peacefully feeding on the abundant seagrass—a favourite diet of the shy sea mammals.

“The adult appears to be about 3.5 metres long and 2.5 metres wide. The calf is around a metre smaller. Both seem to be in good health.”

Even more exciting was the sighting of nine green turtles—the first-ever recorded presence of the species in the region. Most are believed to be mature adults, likely over 10 years old.

“These sightings are hugely encouraging,” Saegsuree said. “They signal that the local marine environment is thriving again.”

The presence of these rare species is being attributed to favourable weather conditions and plentiful food sources, particularly seagrass beds that flourish in the area. Local marine biologists and conservationists see the sightings as a positive indicator that long-term preservation efforts are beginning to pay off.

Residents and park officials alike are buzzing with excitement. The dugongs, often called “sea cows,” and the turtles are considered important ecological indicators, meaning their return reflects an overall improvement in water quality and marine health, reported Bangkok Post.

With drone surveys continuing and conservation efforts ramping up, Krabi may soon become a new hotspot for endangered marine life.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

