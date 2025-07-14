Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

Rescuers stunned as foreigner spits, chews watch strap, refuses to explain himself

Monday, July 14, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

A naked American man, trapped in a Bangkok sewer, refused assistance from a rescue team and bit one of the rescuers on her wrist.

Officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station today, July 14, responded to an incident outside a condominium on Kanlapaphruek Road in the Chom Thong district of Bangkok after the condo manager reported seeing a naked foreign man jump into a drainage system and become stuck.

The man was later identified as Jack, a 28 year old American national. Rescuers discovered Jack submerged in mud, with his legs trapped by a pipe connected to a nearby canal.

Initially uncooperative, Jack refused to speak with the police and rescue personnel, claiming he could get out of the sewer on his own. Despite their attempts to assist him, he remained unresponsive and resisted rescue efforts.

The team eventually used drilling equipment to enlarge the sewer opening, allowing them to pull him out. When a rescuer entered the sewer to retrieve him, Jack attempted to flee, prompting the team to restrain him with a rope and haul him out.

Photo via ThaiRath

Jack continued to resist, biting the wrist of a female rescuer and damaging her watch. He then chewed the watch strap, spat at rescuers, and attempted to escape once more. Rescuers were forced to bind his arms and legs before transporting him to Somdet Chao Phraya Hospital.

Photo via Facebook/ ถกไม่เถียง

A foreign resident at the condominium tried to speak with Jack to determine how he ended up in the sewer, but Jack was unable to explain. He only stated that he had previously lived at the condo with his Thai wife.

Police are now working to contact Jack’s family and have notified the US embassy as part of their investigation into his stay in Thailand.

Photo via Facebook/ พลตระเวนข่าวสยาม

In a separate incident yesterday, July 13, another American man caused chaos at an entertainment venue in Pattaya. The man reportedly spat at bar girls, smashed a pot of incense, and kicked a menu sign after a woman rejected his advances.

Monday, July 14, 2025
