Koh Samet tightens security after attempted rape case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 10:32 AM
56 1 minute read
Koh Samet tightens security after attempted rape case | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Koh Samet tourism operators are moving to tighten security across the island after a man broke into a hotel room and allegedly attempted to rape and murder a female tourist during a group holiday in Rayong on May 30.

Sarinthip Thapmongkhonsap, president of the Rayong Tourism Industry Council, said yesterday, June 3, that operators and relevant agencies worked closely with police after the incident. The suspect was quickly arrested, and legal proceedings are underway.

Security measures on Koh Samet are being tightened after a man was arrested over an attempted rape case involving a female tourist.
Photo via PR Rayong

Sarinthip said Rayong’s tourism sector treats visitor safety as its top priority. The accommodation operator has provided care, support, and assistance to the victim, while safety measures in the area have been reviewed and strengthened to prevent a similar incident.

“All parties are taking this incident seriously and have worked together to improve safety measures, making them more effective and restoring confidence among Thai and foreign tourists visiting Koh Samet.”

Security measures on Koh Samet are being tightened after a man was arrested over an attempted rape case involving a female tourist.
Sarinthip Thapmongkhonsap | Photo via PR Rayong

Phisanu Khemaphan, president of the Koh Samet Tourism Association, said the association will work with police and relevant agencies to increase protection for visitors.

PR Rayong reported that the measures will be especially important during the Samet in Love event on June 6, when a large number of tourists are expected to visit the island.

The hotel room break-in gained public attention after a Thai woman posted on Facebook on June 2, criticising security at a hotel near Ao Chor. She said a man entered her friend’s room on the first night of a group trip and attempted to rape her before attacking her.

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According to the post, the woman resisted before her husband arrived and intervened, causing the suspect to flee. The group later ended the holiday and returned to mainland Rayong.

Tourism representatives said Koh Samet remains a well-known marine destination and is ready to welcome visitors under stricter security measures.

Security measures on Koh Samet are being tightened after a man was arrested over an attempted rape case involving a female tourist.
Photo via DailyNews

In a similar case elsewhere, Thai DJ Mirinda Malinrattanawadee took to her Facebook account to demand accountability from a hotel in Phuket after an unidentified man attempted to break into her room at night. She shared videos and a detailed account of the incident, which quickly went viral.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 10:32 AM
56 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.