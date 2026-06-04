Bolt Thailand bans driver after Japanese passenger assault

Bolt Thailand has permanently banned a driver from its platform after a Japanese passenger was allegedly assaulted during a ride in the Sukhumvit area, with the company pledging support for the passenger and cooperation with officials.

In a statement yesterday, June 4, Bolt said it was deeply sorry for the incident and stressed that violence or inappropriate conduct is not tolerated on its platform.

Bolt said it launched a fact-checking process after being notified, contacted the passenger, and coordinated assistance with relevant agencies.

The company said it has continued supporting the passenger throughout the process and has already provided remedial measures to help reduce the impact of the incident.

The driver’s account has been permanently suspended under Bolt’s safety policy. He also asked to apologise to the passenger in person.

Bolt also addressed earlier reports that another person’s account may have been used for the ride, saying the driver confirmed he was using his own profile.

The company said the incident went against its safety and service standards, adding that passenger safety remains its top priority. Bolt said it will continue supporting the passenger and cooperate fully with officials as the case proceeds.

The incident happened on May 28, when the Japanese passenger alleged that the driver forced him out of the vehicle on Asok Montri Road after refusing to continue the trip. The passenger claimed the driver said the fare was too low for the distance, then hit him after he questioned the decision.

The case also drew government attention, with the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi saying Bolt would be summoned tomorrow, June 5, to clarify driver screening, disciplinary measures, and possible responsibility towards the passenger.

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport announced it was considering whether to renew Bolt’s operating licence in Thailand following 2,193 legal cases linked to the ride-hailing platform since the start of the year.