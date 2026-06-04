Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 10:34 AM
189 2 minutes read
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Police rescued a Chinese university student after she fell victim to a virtual kidnapping scam that attempted to extort 3 million Hong Kong dollars, or approximately 12.5 million baht, from her family.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the operation after receiving information from the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), which reported concerns that the Chinese woman, identified only as Wang, had been targeted by a call centre scam network shortly after arriving in Thailand.

According to the HKPF, scammers posing as representatives of an education agency instructed Wang’s father to transfer 1.4 million Hong Kong dollars, or about 5.8 million baht, into his daughter’s bank account. The group allegedly claimed the funds were needed to demonstrate her financial status for overseas studies.

Wang’s father transferred the money before she departed Hong Kong on May 31 and arrived in Thailand on June 1.

After her arrival, the family was reportedly contacted via WeChat by a man claiming that Wang was being held against her will. The caller demanded a ransom of 3 million Hong Kong dollars.

Virtual kidnapping scam Chinese
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

The family also received photographs and videos showing Wang tied up and appearing to have injuries, prompting them to seek assistance from Hong Kong police. The HKPF subsequently coordinated with Thai authorities, who began investigating the case.

Thai investigators suspected the images and videos were part of a virtual kidnapping scheme, in which victims are manipulated into staging their own abduction.

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Police also discovered that the money transferred by Wang’s father had been moved through multiple bank accounts believed to be mule accounts.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from airports and surrounding areas and traced Wang to a hotel in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, where she was staying alone.

Investigators later found that Wang had left the hotel to purchase rope, a knife, body paint and red lipstick. Police believe the items were used to create the appearance of an assault and kidnapping under instructions from the scam network.

Chinese rescued from call centre scam
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Wang subsequently moved to another hotel in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. According to police, she checked into the hotel using a fraudulent passport allegedly provided by the scammers. Officers later raided the hotel and safely recovered her.

The CIB said the scammers manipulated Wang through psychological tactics, posing as government officials and falsely accusing her of involvement in criminal activity. Police believe the gang exploited her fear and anxiety to gain control over her actions and communications.

Thai officers then arranged trip back to Hong Kong for Wang to reunite with her family, while legal proceedings against the scammers continue.

Police also urged both Thai and foreign nationals to remain vigilant against virtual kidnapping scams and similar fraud schemes.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 10:34 AM
189 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.