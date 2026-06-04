Virtual kidnapping scam targets Chinese student in Thailand

Police rescued a Chinese university student after she fell victim to a virtual kidnapping scam that attempted to extort 3 million Hong Kong dollars, or approximately 12.5 million baht, from her family.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the operation after receiving information from the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), which reported concerns that the Chinese woman, identified only as Wang, had been targeted by a call centre scam network shortly after arriving in Thailand.

According to the HKPF, scammers posing as representatives of an education agency instructed Wang’s father to transfer 1.4 million Hong Kong dollars, or about 5.8 million baht, into his daughter’s bank account. The group allegedly claimed the funds were needed to demonstrate her financial status for overseas studies.

Wang’s father transferred the money before she departed Hong Kong on May 31 and arrived in Thailand on June 1.

After her arrival, the family was reportedly contacted via WeChat by a man claiming that Wang was being held against her will. The caller demanded a ransom of 3 million Hong Kong dollars.

The family also received photographs and videos showing Wang tied up and appearing to have injuries, prompting them to seek assistance from Hong Kong police. The HKPF subsequently coordinated with Thai authorities, who began investigating the case.

Thai investigators suspected the images and videos were part of a virtual kidnapping scheme, in which victims are manipulated into staging their own abduction.

Police also discovered that the money transferred by Wang’s father had been moved through multiple bank accounts believed to be mule accounts.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from airports and surrounding areas and traced Wang to a hotel in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, where she was staying alone.

Investigators later found that Wang had left the hotel to purchase rope, a knife, body paint and red lipstick. Police believe the items were used to create the appearance of an assault and kidnapping under instructions from the scam network.

Wang subsequently moved to another hotel in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. According to police, she checked into the hotel using a fraudulent passport allegedly provided by the scammers. Officers later raided the hotel and safely recovered her.

The CIB said the scammers manipulated Wang through psychological tactics, posing as government officials and falsely accusing her of involvement in criminal activity. Police believe the gang exploited her fear and anxiety to gain control over her actions and communications.

Thai officers then arranged trip back to Hong Kong for Wang to reunite with her family, while legal proceedings against the scammers continue.

Police also urged both Thai and foreign nationals to remain vigilant against virtual kidnapping scams and similar fraud schemes.