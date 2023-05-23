Roof collapses at school in Thailand during storm, 7 killed

Photo via ThaiRath

Seven people, including four children, died after a roof at a school in Pichit province, northern Thailand, collapsed during a storm yesterday. Eighteen more people are injured.

Students at Wat Nern Por primary school in Sam Ngam district were playing football after school when the storm hit at around 6pm. Students, parents, and teachers were sheltering beneath the domed roof structure over the school’s multipurpose courtyard when it suddenly collapsed amid strong winds and rain.

Three people were killed at the scene including a janitor named Dang Ongdang, the parent of a student, and the school’s football coach.

Five people sadly later died in the hospital including a student’s mother Wanphen Chanmol, a seven year old girl, a 13 year old boy, a seven year old boy, and a six year old boy.

Rescue workers were called to the school to help free people trapped in the debris and locals helped in providing assistance and aid to the injured.

Pichit’s provincial governor Payon Asawapichayon, Sam Ngam district chief Supachok Silapakhun, and Mayor of Nern Por subdistrict Kannika Instakul travelled to the scene to assist in the search for trapped victims.

Today, officials will conduct a survey to assess the damage at the school.

Yesterday was the official start of the monsoon season in Thailand. The meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rain in upper Thailand this week.

The department warned that people in northern Thailand may experience soaring temperatures with partly cloudy skies in the daytime, scattered rain, and thunderstorms.

This year, the meteorological department expects 5% less precipitation during monsoon season. The rainy season is expected to start off lighter with 40-60% in May and June.

The department expects a dry spout in June and July in some areas with torrential downpours coming later in August through September, posing risks of flash floods and rivers overflowing.

Thailand is expected to start seeing impacts from El Nino from June to December in 2023 and in February 2024.