Business
Bank of Thailand takes action to curb Thai baht’s strength
The Bank of Thailand has moved forward measures, originally meant to begin early 2021, but most of which will now take effect from end of this month. The end result is that the new rules will make it easier for Thais to shuffle money overseas and invest in foreign assets. It will also make is easier for Thai citizens to hold foreign currency in local banks. The new rules will also require the registration of local and overseas bond investors.
“Following the U.S. elections and positive news on Covid-19 vaccine development, investors have turned toward investing in emerging markets, including Thailand. The situation has resulted in strengthening the baht quickly and can impact economic recovery.”
“The registration of bond investors will allow close monitoring of investor’s behaviours and thereby enable the implementation of targeted measures in a timely manner.”
Last week the Bank of Thailand assessed that the Thai baht’s recent rapid gains could affect the country’s “fragile” economic recovery. The Thai government has called on the central bank to do its best to use what tools it has at its disposal to restrain the baht to protect exports.
Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group, says that he central bank also will continue to resort to direct intervention in foreign-exchange markets.
“The issue here is that local investors have a very strong home bias. Making it easier to invest overseas may not actually encourage them to do so.”
The Thai baht has been the 2nd best performer in Asia this month after foreign investors turned net buyers of almost $2.4 billion of bonds and stocks as appetite returns for riskier emerging-market assets amid a weak dollar, according to Bloomberg.
The Thai baht had recently rallied 8.8% from this year’s low in April, hitting a 10 month high last week.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
This morning, Thai time…
Business
Monopoly comes to Phuket, but don’t Go To Jail!
You may not be able to physically visit the world famous holiday island right now, but you can buy and trade property along it’s best known streets – all whilst sitting at home and playing Phuket Monopoly with your family. You can also get “free parking”, usually at a premium in Phuket’s most popular towns. But make sure you don’t Go To Jail”.
With over a billion players worldwide and editions in 114 countries, Monopoly has long been a family favourite around the globe. Now, for the first time, Phuket will be getting its own edition of the world-famous board game. Winning Moves, who will be producing Phuket Monopoly under official license from Hasbro, say that the game will be sold exclusively through local businesses from next summer 2021.
And local residents and expats of Phuket will now have the opportunity to help produce this customised version of the world-famous game.
Each of the Monopoly spaces (28 in all) will be replaced with familiar locations around Phuket. Many of the Chance and Community Chest cards will also be getting a Phuket-themed makeover.
From Thursday December 10, 2020, suggestions will be welcomed on which locations people would like to see featured through the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.
Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, who is producing the game under official license from Hasbro who own Monopoly, commented “There are so many beautiful locations around Phuket that we want to fit on the board. We want this to be an accurate representation of Phuket, so we would love everyone to send their recommendations for what they would like to see included.”
Mr Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East & Americas) says “We are so excited to see Phuket as the first Asian destination to feature on the famous Monopoly board. Phuket is a world-class holiday destination and one of Thailand’s most popular islands so we can’t wait to see it brought to life through one of the world’s best-loved games.”
“Phuket Monopoly is a fun way to showcase the variety the island has to offer from its beautiful beaches, historic old town, temples, night markets and restaurants to national parks, spas, golf courses and luxury hotels. It’s not just a great keepsake to remind travellers of their amazing holiday but an entertaining way to plan a trip to Thailand too!”
The game itself will be colour-themed in different sets, from tourism to culture, shopping to business, to the most iconic attractions.
“Anything and everything will be considered, from the National Park to Patong Beach, Island boat tours through to the fantastic restaurants in the area.”
Suggestions can also be sent via email to phuket@winningmoves.co.uk as well as the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page.
Business
Air Asia to focus on ASEAN expansion, as CEO expresses cautious optimism for 2021
Air Asia’s chief executive, Tony Fernandes, says the low-cost carrier is planning to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and is in talks to form 3 new airlines. He points out that people still want to travel, and that demand makes him hopeful air travel could be back to its pre-Covid numbers within 6 – 12 months.
“At the right time we will make the announcements, but definitely our strength is Southeast Asia and that’s where most of our expansion is going to be over the next 2 to 3 years.”
Just 3 weeks ago, AirAsia Japan Co has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after rumours the month before the Japanese franchise would cease operations due to the weak demand caused by regional border closures and the weakness in aviation business.
But flights between Japan and destinations such as Bangkok are being operated by other AirAsia subsidiaries.
The Japanese arm of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd received a provisional administration order from the court 3 weeks ago.
“Given AirAsia Japan’s current financial position, we regret to inform that AirAsia Japan is currently unable to settle the outstanding refunds. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers who have used or booked AirAsia Japan flights.”
Tony Fernandes says domestic air travel in Thailand is already back to where it was prior to the pandemic* and is likely to surpass previous levels by the end of the year. He adds that Air Asia’s business as more of a medium-haul carrier than a long-haul operation, will stand it in good stead.
Meanwhile, Fernandes says Air Asia is turning a lot of its aircraft into cargo planes, while assessing its AirAsia India operation, a joint venture with the Tata Group. The carrier is also moving further into the digital sphere. Air Asia recently launched a “super app”, offering digital payment services, delivery services, and an e-commerce platform… and flights.
Fernandes says Air Asia’s digital business is already further ahead than expected, with the carrier applying for digital banking licences in a number of countries in Southeast Asia. It’s understood the company plans to roll out financial lending in Malaysia from January, and also has plans for the insurance and wealth management sectors.
*Fact check – Domestic flight demand in Thailand is currently back to around 60-70% of pre-Covid levels, not back to the same level.
Business
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Jett Gunther visits Bangkok’s Chinatown and discusses why you should buy gold in Thailand, and how.
Bangkok is home to one of the largest Chinatowns in the world, and the Chinese love gold! Not only is gold highly regarded as a sacred metal, gold has held its value for thousands of years! In the past 20 years alone, the price of gold has gone up almost 500%! Gold is also a great diversifier to your stock portfolio. Compared to the stock market, gold tends to just do its own thing. Even when stocks crash, gold is often not affected.
Thai gold is 96.5%, which is a little over 23 karat. This is considered very high by international standards. In other countries, it’s common to find purities as low as 18K, 14K or even 9K.
Love it or hate it, Thai gold comes in this distinctly bright, almost “cartoonish” yellow, while gold in other countries are much darker.
One of the best things about buying gold in Thailand is that if you buy gold jewelry, the craftsman fee is incredibly cheap, sometimes as little as 35 dollars. In many countries, the craftsman fee can cost even more than the gold itself!
One thing to keep in mind is Thailand has its own unit system for gold. Whereas gold is internationally quoted in ounces, Thai gold is quoted in baht. One baht is a little over half an oz, 0.54oz to be exact.
Kim
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:19 am
With an increasing NPL ratio and unemployment ratio and political instability and lower household spending, Thailand is definitively facing short to medium term complications and it is going to be interesting to see who it will be dealt with.
Mike
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:35 am
Where’s the evidence of ‘investors in Thailand ‘? Just officials/government trying to talk up Thailand ! Talk is cheap !
Bo Lindblad
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:45 pm
Foreign or local investors the bath bubble will burst soon.
oliv
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:06 pm
Mid-term and long term, 1gbp = 49thb with an extension to 60. Politics and government can talks BS or whatever but currencies charts never lie !
My advice for those who have money to invest and hold = buy GBP !!
Toby Andrews
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm
Making it easier fro Thais to invest in foreign assets!
Such as ex politicians maybe.
Thais can hold foreign currency in Thai banks, but foreigners will not have that right.
Well that is alright. Foreigners will keep their money abroad, and access the funds by the ATM, and other means.
Thai banks will lose these funds because of the usual Thai racism.
I’m sure a Thai could open a Thai currency account in Europe . . .