Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Small businesses rally to cancel SHA+. (via PR Phuket)

It’s not just travellers frustrated by the SHA+ accommodation requirements to enter Thailand internationally. In Phuket, a group of small hotel owners, transportation drivers, and small tour operators have rallied together to call for the government to cancel the SHA+ requirement that they call a killer for all but the wealthiest of businesses. The province has achieved over a 70% vaccination rate making the certification that requires a business to have that vaccination rate needless.

SHA+ was created as a way for the government to verify that a service or property is following the Ministry of Public Health regulations and provincial orders for Covid-19 safety. But small business operators complain that the SHA+ certification process was often complex and costly, preventing many of the local businesses to participate in the scheme while big chains and luxury properties had no problems adhering and getting certified.

One issue that many outside the industry don’t realize is that Thailand has a specific legal definition of what constitutes a hotel and many smaller or more budget accommodation options do not fall under this definition. These small businesses are licensed instead as guesthouses, homestays, or other similar accommodation options that do not qualify for SHA+ certification.

A group of about 100 people representing small businesses protested at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town with signs as extreme as “SHA+ is a cold-blooded killer” calling for an end to the program. They then marched to the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Phuket and presented to the TAT Phuket Director and Phuket’s Vice Governor a formal request to cancel the SHA+ program, addressed to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

Uniformed and plainclothed police were even present to monitor the protest, though there was no violence or problematic incidents throughout.

One member of the group spoke out, saying that the effort to reopen the country on Monday was welcomed and gave hope to businesses that have had no income for nearly two years, but that many small businesses have been excluded from the SHA+ process and will not see any benefit from the reopening.

They say that the process for small local businesses was unnecessarily convoluted and lacked any point of contact for assistance, requiring applicants to jump through confusing online hoops and experience hardship and delays while attempting to get approved. No explanations for why applications were rejected or delayed are given and small businesses have no one to contact for help. Many argue that larger and wealthier businesses have more direct contact with government and tourism officials in order to get through the process and get approved quickly.

They also point out that it’s unfair that certain sectors are required to overcome all these hurdles for the coveted SHA+ approval while others do not. Small hotels, shuttles, and tours have to struggle through a process that restaurants, convenience stores, and shopping centres do not, creating inequality.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics28 mins ago

New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Events3 hours ago

PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
Phuket5 hours ago

New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
Tourism6 hours ago

Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Tourism7 hours ago

Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
Drugs1 day ago

Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
Thailand1 day ago

PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Thailand1 day ago

Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending