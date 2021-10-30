Phuket
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
It’s not just travellers frustrated by the SHA+ accommodation requirements to enter Thailand internationally. In Phuket, a group of small hotel owners, transportation drivers, and small tour operators have rallied together to call for the government to cancel the SHA+ requirement that they call a killer for all but the wealthiest of businesses. The province has achieved over a 70% vaccination rate making the certification that requires a business to have that vaccination rate needless.
SHA+ was created as a way for the government to verify that a service or property is following the Ministry of Public Health regulations and provincial orders for Covid-19 safety. But small business operators complain that the SHA+ certification process was often complex and costly, preventing many of the local businesses to participate in the scheme while big chains and luxury properties had no problems adhering and getting certified.
One issue that many outside the industry don’t realize is that Thailand has a specific legal definition of what constitutes a hotel and many smaller or more budget accommodation options do not fall under this definition. These small businesses are licensed instead as guesthouses, homestays, or other similar accommodation options that do not qualify for SHA+ certification.
A group of about 100 people representing small businesses protested at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town with signs as extreme as “SHA+ is a cold-blooded killer” calling for an end to the program. They then marched to the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Phuket and presented to the TAT Phuket Director and Phuket’s Vice Governor a formal request to cancel the SHA+ program, addressed to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan.
Uniformed and plainclothed police were even present to monitor the protest, though there was no violence or problematic incidents throughout.
One member of the group spoke out, saying that the effort to reopen the country on Monday was welcomed and gave hope to businesses that have had no income for nearly two years, but that many small businesses have been excluded from the SHA+ process and will not see any benefit from the reopening.
They say that the process for small local businesses was unnecessarily convoluted and lacked any point of contact for assistance, requiring applicants to jump through confusing online hoops and experience hardship and delays while attempting to get approved. No explanations for why applications were rejected or delayed are given and small businesses have no one to contact for help. Many argue that larger and wealthier businesses have more direct contact with government and tourism officials in order to get through the process and get approved quickly.
They also point out that it’s unfair that certain sectors are required to overcome all these hurdles for the coveted SHA+ approval while others do not. Small hotels, shuttles, and tours have to struggle through a process that restaurants, convenience stores, and shopping centres do not, creating inequality.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM Prayut says Loy Krathong Festivals will be allowed
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 88 deaths, provincial data, vaccination update
New Foundation in Phuket to provide grants for the most vulnerable communities
Chiang Mai Central Prison uncovers Alpha Plus Covid-19 cases
Reopening Monday: AoT ready for 30k at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
CCSA: Only 7 provinces in the Dark Red Zone, 5 zones used now
Push for Thailand to be medical marijuana hub starts November
Thailand News Today | Chiang mai ICUs pushed to the limit, Famous Hackers target luxury hotel | Oct. 29
Thailand deemed too wealthy to produce generic Molnupiravir
PM says cooperation needed as Thailand prepares for reopening
Koh Chang on track for November 11 reopening with sandbox scheme
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Drugs3 days ago
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Thailand3 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand