Opinion
Banking on a Shinawatra revival – Pheu Thai kicks off their 2023 election campaign
No surprise, despite some conservative media painting it as a shock political move.
The official announcement of Paethongtan Shinawatra’s role at in the Pheu Thai election machine as “chief adviser in participation and innovation” has been spoken about for the past month. The return of a ‘Shinawatra’ – the former fugitive PM’s youngest daughter no less – will re-focus additional attention on the leading opposition party.
Whilst it will garner additional support from their loyal party base, in the north east along with agricultural and working communities around the country, the announcement will give the conservative forces a larger target in the upcoming year of electioneering and postur
Whilst there has been calls for an early election, as Thailand emerges from 6 months of pandemic-induced miasma, the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is under no obligation to call an election until 2023.
Despite a few large holes appearing in the good-ship ‘Palang Pracaharat’ over the past year, the crew have been busy below decks plugging up the larger leaks. Recently the party had to publicly polish over the rift caused by the one-time prison guest, courtesy of the Australian Government, of deputy Agricultural minister and party secretary Thammanat Prompao.
His alleged internal coup, gathering votes of Palang Pracharat MPs during the recent no confidence debate for the PM in parliament, did not go down well with Prayut who demanded his head on a plate. In the end the PMs loyal stalwart, the 76 year old deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, convinced the party to keep the loose-cannon Thammanat as the party Secretary General
Thammanat’s roles as ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat, is a similar role that Thaksin’s daughter will now fulfil in the leading opposition party.
But the maths are quite simple, barring any huge swings one way or the other, for the next election. The two main opposition parties – Pheu Thai and Move Forward – will garner a clear majority with Palang Pracharat struggling to get over the 25% mark.
A usually-reliable Suan Dusit poll was published last week. The results were quite clear…
WHAT POLITICAL PARTY WOULD WIN THE MOST MPS IN THE ELECTION?
• 33% – Pheu Thai Party.
• 25% – Move Forward Party.
• 25% – Palang Pracharath Party.
• 6% – Democrat Party.
• 4% – Bhumjaithai Party.
The top two parties are the current opposition parties. The bottom three are the backbone of the current government coalition.
WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE PRIME MINISTER IF THERE WAS A NEW VOTE?
• 29% – Pita Limjaroenrat (current leader Move Forward Party)
• 21% – Prayut Chan-o-cha (Current PM and Palang Pracharat prime ministerial candidate)
• 19% – Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Pheu Thai former party leader)
• 9% – Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrats)
• 6% – Khunying Pojaman Damapong (ex.wife of Thaksin Shinawatra)
Most pundits believe the re-entry of the Shinawatra name into the election cycle will mostly serve to bolster the opposition forces, although most doubt she is a knock-out blow for the current coalition. Indeed she will act as a new punching bag for the government as they spend the next 12 months figuring out their re-election strategy.
The Pheu Thai, the party of the former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, has been out of power since the military coup in May 2014. Paethongtan Shinawatra’s addition to the party machinery is a solid indication that there is a concerted effort by Pheu Thai to win the next election (even though they won, by far, with the most standing MPs in the 2019 general election).
The Pheu Thai leadership obviously sees the Thaksin brand as useful in winning the lower house of the Thai Parliament.
But the opposition will not only need to pass the mathematical “50% plus 1” milestone to win the next election. It will need to win big. The Senate of the Thai Parliament is still a group of 250 handpicked senators, mostly ex-army affiliates and FOPs (friends of Prayut). If no party is able to garner a majority in the lower house, then a combined sitting of the lower and upper house can vote for a prime minister, including an ‘outside’ person who did not stand as an M
The current prime minister of Thailand was handed the top job using exactly that quirk in the Constitution – although leader of the Military coup and governing NCPO, Prayut never stood for office and has never been elected by the Thai people.
So Paethongtan Shinawatra’s role becomes even more important as a vanguard for opposition forces to counter Thailand’s conservative, military and ‘elite’ forces that have woven the 2017 Thai Constitution to make it difficult for opposition parties to regain control of the lower house.
Each party needs to nominate a prime ministerial candidate in the lead up to the next election. Are Pheu Thai using her new role heading up their election strategy to see if she has more general support as a possible PM candidate?
Although unlikely to admit it, Paethongtan will certainly become one the Pheu Thai’s three PM candidates if that’s what her father Thaksin desires. Although heading into self-exile in 2008, Thaksin still wields tremendous power in Thai political life and, particularly, Pheu Thai.
Though many modern party members will be happy to put the memory of Thaksin into the Pheu Thai trophy cabinet, Paethongtan Shinawatra will either garner a renewed support for the Shinawatra clan or fail to ignite much enthusiasm.
We will see.
In the meantime, with the worst of the third wave of Covid in Thailand’s rear-view mirror, the always-colourful Thai politics will move back onto the front page of the country’s newspapers. Be assured, the election campaign has already started.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data
PM Prayut pushes for pre-ordering of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid
Wat Po and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine win SHA+ certification
Why great coffee is an office must-have
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Banking on a Shinawatra revival – Pheu Thai kicks off their 2023 election campaign
Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
Phuket officials prepare for road accidents with 17 new banners
Chiang Mai airport welcomes first international flight, 83 tourists
New ABBA album, the 40 year wait and ABBA-tars on the way
Department of Corrections fires 10 prison officials for misconduct
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Covid-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals
Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccines given
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
- China3 days ago
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
- Thailand2 days ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- Travel3 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Recent comments: