Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

Phuket residents are in for a weekend of sobriety as two significant events, a municipal election and the Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha Day, trigger a major alcohol sales ban.

From Saturday evening, May 10 to Sunday evening, May 11, Phuket will see a 30-hour alcohol ban in areas with municipal elections, while a separate 24-hour ban will also be enforced to mark the Buddhist holiday.

The alcohol restrictions are set to hit key areas across the island, including Phuket Town, Ratsada, Wichit, Rawai, Chalong, Karon, Patong, Pa Khlok, and Kathu.

Additionally, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, and Thepkrasattri will face an alcohol ban within areas administered by local municipalities, but areas governed by subdistrict administration organisations, such as Kamala, Koh Kaew, and Mai Khao, will remain unaffected.

The two separate alcohol bans coincide for one reason: to maintain order and ensure fairness during a critical civic event.

The municipal elections, where voters will select mayors and municipal council members from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, are being held amid concerns over the “Kun Ma Horn” or “Night of the Howling Dogs,” the final hours before elections when last-minute vote-buying activities can occur.

As alcohol was once used as a tool in vote-buying, authorities are enforcing this ban to curb any unfair advantages.

“The alcohol ban is a measure to ensure a fair election process,” explained the Phuket branch of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket). “It helps maintain public order and prevents candidates from gaining an unfair edge.”

The second ban, which runs from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday, is part of the national observance of Visakha Bucha Day, a significant Buddhist holiday celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, confirmed the ban, stating, “No alcohol sales will be permitted in observance of the religious holiday.”

The penalties for violating the alcohol ban are severe. Sellers found violating the restrictions could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both, The Phuket News reported.

The weekend restrictions mean that government offices will be closed on Monday, May 12, in observance of the national substitution day holiday for Visakha Bucha Day.