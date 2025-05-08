Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

Alcohol-free weekend aims to maintain election integrity and respect religious observance across Phuket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Phuket residents are in for a weekend of sobriety as two significant events, a municipal election and the Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha Day, trigger a major alcohol sales ban.

From Saturday evening, May 10 to Sunday evening, May 11, Phuket will see a 30-hour alcohol ban in areas with municipal elections, while a separate 24-hour ban will also be enforced to mark the Buddhist holiday.

The alcohol restrictions are set to hit key areas across the island, including Phuket Town, Ratsada, Wichit, Rawai, Chalong, Karon, Patong, Pa Khlok, and Kathu.

Additionally, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, and Thepkrasattri will face an alcohol ban within areas administered by local municipalities, but areas governed by subdistrict administration organisations, such as Kamala, Koh Kaew, and Mai Khao, will remain unaffected.

Related Articles
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The two separate alcohol bans coincide for one reason: to maintain order and ensure fairness during a critical civic event.

The municipal elections, where voters will select mayors and municipal council members from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, are being held amid concerns over the “Kun Ma Horn” or “Night of the Howling Dogs,” the final hours before elections when last-minute vote-buying activities can occur.

As alcohol was once used as a tool in vote-buying, authorities are enforcing this ban to curb any unfair advantages.

“The alcohol ban is a measure to ensure a fair election process,” explained the Phuket branch of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket). “It helps maintain public order and prevents candidates from gaining an unfair edge.”

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday | News by Thaiger
Photo of a polling station in Thailand courtesy of 9News

The second ban, which runs from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday, is part of the national observance of Visakha Bucha Day, a significant Buddhist holiday celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, confirmed the ban, stating, “No alcohol sales will be permitted in observance of the religious holiday.”

The penalties for violating the alcohol ban are severe. Sellers found violating the restrictions could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both, The Phuket News reported.

The weekend restrictions mean that government offices will be closed on Monday, May 12, in observance of the national substitution day holiday for Visakha Bucha Day.

Latest Thailand News
Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety Bangkok News

Thai ministry discusses agricultural product labelling for safety

17 seconds ago
Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday Phuket News

Phuket to enforce 30-hour alcohol ban for Buddhist holiday

9 minutes ago
Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines Thailand News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

16 minutes ago
Anutin slams media over &#8216;false&#8217; ISOC blacklist claims Politics News

Anutin slams media over ‘false’ ISOC blacklist claims

23 minutes ago
Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault Bangkok News

Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

30 minutes ago
Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders Bangkok News

Thai woman at large after swindling money from taxi riders

38 minutes ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling meth to aid bedridden father

44 minutes ago
Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week Bangkok News

Senate committee to grill PM Paetongtarn on casino bill next week

49 minutes ago
Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort Crime News

Teenagers caught at drug-fuelled party in Chai Nat resort

58 minutes ago
Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers Phuket News

Phuket Airport expansion set to handle 18 million passengers

1 hour ago
Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city Thailand News

Fire at Sa Kaeo warehouse sends smoke across city

1 hour ago
Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival Thailand News

Thai officials brace for rocket risks at Bun Bang Fai festival

1 hour ago
Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage Thai girl missing after taxi ride from Bangkok to Pattaya

1 hour ago
23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge Road deaths

23 year old dies in big bike crash on Nonthaburi bridge

2 hours ago
Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup Krabi News

Krabi locals team up to tackle marine waste in coastal cleanup

2 hours ago
Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam Crime News

Surat Thani police hunt suspect in 3 million baht ticket scam

2 hours ago
Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights Thailand News

Thai Airways warns of delays as airspace dispute disrupts flights

2 hours ago
Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever? Koh Samui Travel

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

2 hours ago
Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint Crime News

Man arrested with drugs and firearm after evading Lop Buri checkpoint

2 hours ago
Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani Thailand News

Ancient seashells from Jurassic era uncovered in Surat Thani

2 hours ago
Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant Thailand News

Thai mother physically assaults daughter in Khon Kaen restaurant

2 hours ago
Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears Crime News

Teen girl found working at Mae Chan karaoke sparks trafficking fears

2 hours ago
Homeless man’s martial arts dance stops traffic on Thai road Bangkok News

Homeless man’s martial arts dance stops traffic on Thai road

3 hours ago
Man struck by lightning in Sakon Nakhon while tending cattle Thailand News

Man struck by lightning in Sakon Nakhon while tending cattle

3 hours ago
Robot smashes hole in Pattaya car park wall Pattaya News

Robot smashes hole in Pattaya car park wall

4 hours ago
Phuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

Aussie tourist rescued after Phuket drowning scare at Racha Island

22 hours ago
Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

24 hours ago
Australian man jailed for 15 days for motorcycle wheelie in Phuket

Australian man jailed for 15 days for motorcycle wheelie in Phuket

1 day ago
Phuket fights erosion as turtles and dugongs make a comeback

Phuket fights erosion as turtles and dugongs make a comeback

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x