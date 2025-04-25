Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup

In a dramatic crackdown, police raided a major counterfeit cough syrup factory in Ayutthaya, uncovering a disturbing network responsible for mixing the syrup with addictive substances to create the illicit 4×100 drink.

The operation, conducted today, April 25, involved officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who targeted two warehouses in Uthai district.

“Over 172,000 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup were seized, along with machinery, equipment, and a large quantity of raw materials,” said a police spokesperson.

The value of the confiscated goods is estimated at more than 20 million baht. This raid comes after reports surfaced about the illegal mixing of cough syrup, antihistamines, and other medications with kratom-infused water to create a potent and dangerous drink that has been gaining popularity for its intoxicating effects.

Officers discovered that the operation involved sourcing ingredients and raw materials from various locations before manufacturing the syrup at a warehouse in the Village 4 neighbourhood.

The finished product was then bottled at another facility 500 metres away in Village 2. Migrant labourers were reportedly employed at the production sites, which were frequently relocated to avoid detection.

The network had expanded its reach, supplying counterfeit cough syrup to other groups in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and surrounding provinces.

This was not the first time the authorities had targeted this operation. Previous raids were carried out in August last year and January, but the offenders had continued their illicit activities.

In response to the ongoing problem, police coordinated efforts with the FDA and the Provincial Public Health Office, securing court approval for the search. The raid successfully confiscated not only the counterfeit syrup but also the machinery used to produce it, reported The Nation.

Officials are now collecting additional evidence to build a case against those involved, who are expected to face serious charges, including unauthorised production and sale of pharmaceuticals and production and sale of counterfeit drugs.

This bust highlights the increasing threat posed by the illegal production and sale of counterfeit medicines in Thailand, with law enforcement promising further action to tackle this dangerous and growing problem.