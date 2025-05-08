2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute

Friendship breaks down over mobile game conflict

Thursday, May 8, 2025
2 Thai attackers assault and try to urinate on victim in game dispute
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

Police arrested two attackers who physically assaulted a victim and attempted to urinate on his face outside a convenience store in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, following a dispute related to an online game.

A video of the assault was shared on the Facebook page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6” and received significant attention. More than 2,200 users reacted to the video, with many taking to the comments to condemn the attackers.

The victim seen in the video was later identified as 20 year old Luke. He told Amarin TV that the incident occurred on April 29 outside a convenience store in Soi Chaeng Watthana 4, Bang Khen district.

Luke revealed that he had previously been friends with the two attackers, but a conflict arising from the game led to their falling out and the subsequent violence.

Luke explained he was particularly close to one of the attackers, 22 year old Frame. The two met while playing a mobile game, arranged to meet in person, and later rented a house together.

Two men attacked and tried to urinate on victim
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

However, around five to six months ago, Frame argued with another friend and extended his anger towards Luke. Frame reportedly spoke to Luke rudely and insulted his parents.

The group attempted to resolve the matter by arranging a meeting at the scene of the incident. Luke said he arrived with three friends, while Frame came with five others, including 21 year old Arm, who was also seen in the video. The group failed to resolve, and the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

Thai man attacked over game conflict
Photo via Amarin TV

Luke’s friends managed to escape into the convenience store, but he was unable to do so and was assaulted alone, as shown in the footage.

He added that Frame threatened him with a gun and attempted to urinate on his face, but a convenience store employee intervened in time. Luke said he initially did not dare to file a complaint until the video went viral on social media.

Thai attackers arrested after physical assault over game dispute
Photo via KhaoSod

Officers from Bang Khen Police Station arrested Frame and Arm on May 7. The suspects confessed to the attack but claimed the gun used to threaten the victim was fake.

Both men were charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for causing bodily or mental harm through physical assault. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Thursday, May 8, 2025
