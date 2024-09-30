Thai woman escapes attempted rape by fake Good Samaritan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:59, 30 September 2024| Updated: 16:59, 30 September 2024
272 1 minute read
Thai woman escapes attempted rape by fake Good Samaritan
Photo via Khao Ayutthaya

A Thai woman narrowly escaped an attempted rape yesterday after a man posing as a Good Samaritan offered to take her to her friend in the central province of Ayutthaya.

The 29 year old victim, referred to as A, filed a complaint at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station yesterday, September 29, and brought the suspect’s flipflops and face mask as evidence. A told police that the incident took place on a quiet road connecting Bang Ban and Bang Sai districts in Ayutthaya.

Advertisements

A recounted that she rode her motorcycle from her home in the Phak Hai district to meet her friend in the Bang Ban district but her friend was not at home. The friend later sent her a location and asked A to meet her there instead.

A explained that she had never been to that area before and became lost. While she was checking the map, the suspect rode past on a motorcycle. She asked him to stop and for help. The suspect then posed as a helpful person, volunteering to accompany her to her friend’s location saying, “It’s dangerous travelling alone.”

Related news

A said she followed the man until they reached the Asian Highway, where she stopped at a petrol station to refuel. After that, the man led her to another quiet road, with no houses nearby. He suddenly stopped his motorcycle and approached her.

The fake Good Samaritan revealed himself, kicking her motorcycle, causing it to fall over. He then pushed her to the ground and pulled off her trousers. A said she tried to outwit the suspect by suggesting they go to a hotel, but he was not convinced.

Fortunately, a sedan arrived at the scene and could not continue its journey because A’s motorcycle was blocking the road.

Advertisements

The man rushed to move her motorcycle, giving A the opportunity to seek help from the driver of the sedan. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving behind his face mask and flipflops.

Police are now reviewing security cameras along the route from where A first encountered the suspect to the Asian Highway and the location of the incident. No developments have been reported so far.

Thai man attempted to rape woman getting lost in Ayutthaya
Photo via Khao Ayutthaya

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Grave attraction: Tourists dying to visit Chon Buri’s cemetery-turned-cafe

Grave attraction: Tourists dying to visit Chon Buri’s cemetery-turned-cafe

Published: 17:10, 30 September 2024
Tipco in a jam: Canned pineapple production goes pear-shaped

Tipco in a jam: Canned pineapple production goes pear-shaped

Published: 16:47, 30 September 2024
Thai man arrested for armed Pattaya motorcycle robbery

Thai man arrested for armed Pattaya motorcycle robbery

Published: 16:41, 30 September 2024
Earth to witness rare two moons phenomenon for 57 days

Earth to witness rare two moons phenomenon for 57 days

Published: 16:17, 30 September 2024