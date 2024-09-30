Thai woman escapes attempted rape by fake Good Samaritan

Photo via Khao Ayutthaya

A Thai woman narrowly escaped an attempted rape yesterday after a man posing as a Good Samaritan offered to take her to her friend in the central province of Ayutthaya.

The 29 year old victim, referred to as A, filed a complaint at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station yesterday, September 29, and brought the suspect’s flipflops and face mask as evidence. A told police that the incident took place on a quiet road connecting Bang Ban and Bang Sai districts in Ayutthaya.

Advertisements

A recounted that she rode her motorcycle from her home in the Phak Hai district to meet her friend in the Bang Ban district but her friend was not at home. The friend later sent her a location and asked A to meet her there instead.

A explained that she had never been to that area before and became lost. While she was checking the map, the suspect rode past on a motorcycle. She asked him to stop and for help. The suspect then posed as a helpful person, volunteering to accompany her to her friend’s location saying, “It’s dangerous travelling alone.”

A said she followed the man until they reached the Asian Highway, where she stopped at a petrol station to refuel. After that, the man led her to another quiet road, with no houses nearby. He suddenly stopped his motorcycle and approached her.

The fake Good Samaritan revealed himself, kicking her motorcycle, causing it to fall over. He then pushed her to the ground and pulled off her trousers. A said she tried to outwit the suspect by suggesting they go to a hotel, but he was not convinced.

Fortunately, a sedan arrived at the scene and could not continue its journey because A’s motorcycle was blocking the road.

Advertisements

The man rushed to move her motorcycle, giving A the opportunity to seek help from the driver of the sedan. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving behind his face mask and flipflops.

Police are now reviewing security cameras along the route from where A first encountered the suspect to the Asian Highway and the location of the incident. No developments have been reported so far.