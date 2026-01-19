New cold surge to sweep Thailand, drop 4°C from Jan 21

Published: January 19, 2026, 1:37 PM
Thailand Braces for New Cold Surge: Temperatures to Drop 2-4°C Starting Jan 21

BANGKOK – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announced a weather warning on January 19, 2026, advising residents to prepare for a new moderate high-pressure system from China. This cold air mass will cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, causing temperatures to plummet by 2-4°C across most regions between January 21 and 25.

National Outlook January 20–24

Upper Thailand will experience cool to cold weather with an initial temperature drop of 1-3°C.

  • Northern Thailand: Cool to cold with morning fog; thick fog in some areas. Lows of 11-18°C. Mountain peaks will be very cold with isolated frost, reaching lows of 3-12°C.

  • Northeast: Temperatures will drop 1-3°C. Lows of 13-20°C, while mountain tops will see lows of 4-12°C.

  • Central & Eastern Regions: Cool mornings with a 1-2°C drop in temperature. Isolated light rain is expected along the eastern coasts.

  • Bangkok & Vicinity: Cool mornings with fog. Temperatures will decrease by 1-2°C, with lows ranging between 22-24°C.

Southern Thailand & Sea Conditions

The Southern region will see an increase in rainfall from January 21 to 24 due to the strengthening Northeast Monsoon.

  • East Coast (Gulf of Thailand): 20-30% chance of thunder showers. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, waves will reach 1-2 meters, exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.

  • West Coast (Andaman Sea): Isolated thunder showers (10-20% of the area). Waves will remain around 1 meter.

7 Day Weather Forecast Bangkok

Regional Temperature Summary (Jan 19–24)

Region Min Temp (°C) Max Temp (°C)
North 11 – 18 27 – 31
Northeast 13 – 20 27 – 33
Central 15 – 23 31 – 34
East 18 – 23 31 – 35
South (East Coast) 18 – 25 30 – 35
South (West Coast) 22 – 25 32 – 35
Bangkok 22 – 24 31 – 34

Published: January 19, 2026, 1:37 PM
