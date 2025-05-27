Mexican actress battles brutal heat filming in Bangkok

Photo of Eiza González (left) and John Krasinski (right) courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

A Mexican actress has opened up about the punishing heat she endured while filming the new action movie Fountain of Youth in Bangkok, calling it one of the toughest challenges on set.

In a recent Zoom interview with The Star, actress Eiza González revealed how the scorching Thai weather made her shoot physically gruelling.

“When we watch movies, we rarely think about the weather or the surrounding conditions,” González said. “But on filming days, those factors can be absolutely pivotal, and you have zero control over them. You just have to adapt.”

The 35 year old star, known for her roles in Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, and Ambulance, described wearing a full-body suit during intense action scenes in Bangkok. The heavy costume only made the heat worse.

“I remember feeling faint during the Bangkok scene because it was incredibly hot,” González recalled. “Guy Ritchie wanted me in a full-piece suit, and I was sweating buckets. You have to mentally trick yourself, telling yourself ‘I’m not hot, I’m cold’ to get through the scene. So that process was interesting.”

Photo of González courtesy of Cosmopolitan

Fountain of Youth, directed by Ritchie, follows a group of treasure hunters on a globe-trotting quest to uncover the mythical fountain of eternal life. The film showcases exotic locations, with Bangkok playing a key role in the storyline.

González’s candid account sheds light on the hidden hardships behind blockbuster productions, where actors endure extreme conditions to bring thrilling stories to life. Despite the challenges, she praised the experience, highlighting the resilience required on set, reported VN Express.

As the film’s release approaches, fans eagerly await to see how González’s performance shines amidst the dazzling yet demanding Bangkok backdrop.

In similar news, hotels in southern Thailand have yet to experience a noticeable boost from the filming of HBO’s The White Lotus series.

Bill Barnett, managing director of hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks in Phuket, said that despite the show’s global popularity, tourism in Phuket and Koh Samui remains largely unaffected.

He highlighted a potential decline in foreign arrivals, especially from China, citing factors such as China’s focus on domestic tourism, safety concerns related to Thailand, and broader economic challenges like increased US tariffs.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

