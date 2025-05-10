White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2025
67 1 minute read
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism
Photo courtesy of Robb Report

Hotels in southern Thailand have yet to see any significant impact from the filming of The White Lotus HBO series in the country. The global economy’s volatility and safety concerns have influenced potential tourists’ decisions.

Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, a hospitality consultancy in Phuket, reported that despite the popularity of White Lotus Season 3, which aired on a streaming platform, there has been little effect on tourism in Phuket and Koh Samui.

Barnett noted that foreign tourist numbers in Phuket may decrease this year, particularly due to a decline in the Chinese market. Several factors are affecting this market, including China’s domestic tourism initiatives, safety concerns regarding Thailand, and economic challenges such as significant US tariff increases.

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism | News by Thaiger
Photo of Bill Barnett courtesy of BluPrint

From April 1 to 21, encompassing the Songkran festival period, Chinese arrivals flying directly to Phuket reached 28,762, only 25% more than in the same period in 2019, according to Airports of Thailand Plc.

Related Articles

Barnett attributed the increased volatility of the global economy to heightened geopolitical issues. He suggested that travellers might choose to save money or opt for short-haul destinations instead.

As Thailand enters its low season, other markets such as India, the Middle East, and other Asian countries could help counter the Chinese market downturn, Barnett added. He emphasised the need for an effective stimulus programme to diversify risk in the domestic market, which remains relatively low, accounting for only 10% of visitors to Phuket.

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism | News by Thaiger
Photo of SAii Koh Samui Bophut courtesy of Saii Resorts

Paitoon Wongsasutthikul, chief investment officer of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), stated that Phuket hotels have diversified their source markets and are less dependent on Chinese tourists than in previous years. During the recent extended holiday period, AWC’s Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach achieved an occupancy rate exceeding 80%, attracting guests from Russia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, reported Bangkok Post.

Chayanon Horpattanaporn, chief financial officer at AWC, anticipated that average daily room rates in Phuket and other properties in Thailand would grow year-on-year, even during the low season. However, he cautioned that hotel guest numbers might decline due to fewer inbound tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man Pattaya News

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

2 hours ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility Business News

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

2 hours ago
Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off Phuket News

Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

2 hours ago
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism Business News

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

3 hours ago
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash Phuket News

Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

4 hours ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat Pattaya News

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

4 hours ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand Thailand News

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

5 hours ago
Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp Bangkok News

Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

6 hours ago
Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted Phuket News

Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted

6 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

7 hours ago
Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge Thailand News

Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge

7 hours ago
Malaysian tourist dies after hotel balcony plunge in Patong Phuket News

Malaysian tourist dies after hotel balcony plunge in Patong

7 hours ago
Tour bus flips in northeast Thailand, 36 injured in midnight crash Thailand News

Tour bus flips in northeast Thailand, 36 injured in midnight crash

8 hours ago
Lightning alert: Severe storms to hit 55 provinces in Thailand Thailand News

Lightning alert: Severe storms to hit 55 provinces in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices Business News

Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

1 day ago
Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer Thailand News

Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer

1 day ago
Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble Thailand News

Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble

1 day ago
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok Events

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

1 day ago
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend Pattaya News

Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

1 day ago
Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification Property News

Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

1 day ago
Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar Thailand News

Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar

1 day ago
13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya Pattaya News

13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya

1 day ago
Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig

1 day ago
Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout Thailand News

Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout

1 day ago
Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge

Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

1 day ago
Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices

Thailand boosts fruit distribution to counter declining prices

1 day ago
Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

Has The White Lotus changed Koh Samui forever?

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x