White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

Hotels in southern Thailand have yet to see any significant impact from the filming of The White Lotus HBO series in the country. The global economy’s volatility and safety concerns have influenced potential tourists’ decisions.

Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, a hospitality consultancy in Phuket, reported that despite the popularity of White Lotus Season 3, which aired on a streaming platform, there has been little effect on tourism in Phuket and Koh Samui.

Barnett noted that foreign tourist numbers in Phuket may decrease this year, particularly due to a decline in the Chinese market. Several factors are affecting this market, including China’s domestic tourism initiatives, safety concerns regarding Thailand, and economic challenges such as significant US tariff increases.

From April 1 to 21, encompassing the Songkran festival period, Chinese arrivals flying directly to Phuket reached 28,762, only 25% more than in the same period in 2019, according to Airports of Thailand Plc.

Barnett attributed the increased volatility of the global economy to heightened geopolitical issues. He suggested that travellers might choose to save money or opt for short-haul destinations instead.

As Thailand enters its low season, other markets such as India, the Middle East, and other Asian countries could help counter the Chinese market downturn, Barnett added. He emphasised the need for an effective stimulus programme to diversify risk in the domestic market, which remains relatively low, accounting for only 10% of visitors to Phuket.

Paitoon Wongsasutthikul, chief investment officer of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC), stated that Phuket hotels have diversified their source markets and are less dependent on Chinese tourists than in previous years. During the recent extended holiday period, AWC’s Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach achieved an occupancy rate exceeding 80%, attracting guests from Russia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, reported Bangkok Post.

Chayanon Horpattanaporn, chief financial officer at AWC, anticipated that average daily room rates in Phuket and other properties in Thailand would grow year-on-year, even during the low season. However, he cautioned that hotel guest numbers might decline due to fewer inbound tourists.