Blue Elephant showcases Thai culinary excellence at THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2025

Celebrating 45 years of culinary excellence and cultural legacy this year, Blue Elephant, the iconic name in heritage Thai cuisine, is proud to announce its participation in THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2025, one of Asia’s most influential food and beverage trade shows. Taking place from May 27 to 31 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Blue Elephant is located in the Fine Food section, Hall 10, Booth No. KK01.

Occupying a spacious and visually immersive booth, Blue Elephant highlights its rich culinary legacy and global reach, with its products already being exported to over 47 countries. Visitors will experience a curated journey through Thailand’s rich gastronomic heritage, led by Master Chef Nooror Somany Steppe, founder and culinary ambassador of Blue Elephant.

New product launches of 2025

Blue Elephant is introducing exciting additions to its internationally acclaimed product line, including:

A groundbreaking range of innovative Thai curry powders – a first for both Blue Elephant and the industry – are crafted with authentic ingredients, Master Chef Nooror’s own bold flavour profiles and a modern twist for effortless gourmet cooking at home. Each spoonful delivers the vibrant aroma of fresh Thai herbs and a burst of rich, spicy flavour, reminiscent of bustling Thai markets and aromatic street kitchens. Simply shake, sprinkle, and serve to elevate your stir-fries, soups, marinades, roasted fish, and grilled meats with the authentic taste of Thailand.

A new format for Blue Elephant Thai Premium curry sauces (200g/serves two). Crafted in Thailand from fresh Thai spices and ingredients, these sauces are original recipes and signature dishes from Master Chef Nooror Somany. In just five minutes, you can savour the essence of Thailand—simply add your favourite protein and vegetables, simmer, and serve with jasmine rice for an authentic taste of Thai heritage cuisine.

Blue Elephant Pad Krapow Sauce is crafted from fragrant Thai basil, fiery chillies, garlic, soy sauce, and fish oil. This aromatic blend brings the unmistakable flavours of Thailand’s bustling street markets straight to your kitchen. This authentic recipe, created by Master Chef Nooror, captures the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, and savoury notes that define this iconic dish.

Blue Elephant Thai Plum Sauce is a delectable blend of sweet and tangy flavours made with local ingredients and refined by Master Chef Nooror to elevate your favourite Thai dishes. It’s perfectly balanced sweetness pairs beautifully with crispy spring rolls (Por Pia Tod), golden prawn fritters (Goong Tod), Thai fish cakes (Tod Mun), and fried tofu, adding a burst of vibrant flavour that complements every crunchy bite.

Live cooking demonstrations

Cooking demonstrations by Master Chef Nooror & Blue Elephant Chefs will be hosted live at the booth, offering visitors an interactive experience with Thailand’s finest ingredients and traditional recipes brought to life.

Global Thai cuisine at its finest

Known for blending Thai tradition with innovation, Blue Elephant continues to be a global ambassador of Thai cuisine. It operates restaurants, cooking schools, and food product lines that reflect the elegance and depth of Heritage Thai flavours that Master Chef Nooror is excited to share with visitors.

“We’re excited to meet our partners, buyers, and Thai food lovers from around the world at THAIFEX 2025. This is a unique opportunity to showcase the authenticity and innovation of Blue Elephant products while celebrating Thai heritage on the global stage.”

Visit Blue Elephant at Impact Hall 10 – Booth No. KK01 – Fine Food Section – from now until May 31. Discover, taste, and celebrate Thai cuisine like never before.

Press Release