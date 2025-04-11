Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse
The factory at the centre of Thailand’s latest construction scandal was raided today as investigators ramped up scrutiny into the supplier linked to the catastrophic collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The Department of Industrial Works’ “Sud Soi” team, under the Industry Ministry, stormed the Xin Ke Yuan (SKY) Steel Ltd facility in Rayong’s Ban Khai district after the company failed to meet the April 10 deadline to submit documentation detailing its steel production process.

Their visit follows alarming test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand, which revealed that SKY’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars used in the collapsed SAO structure did not meet national safety standards. Xin Ke Yuan has disputed the findings, but government officials are pressing ahead with their investigation.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan confirmed that the raid was carried out in coordination with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

During the operation, investigators confiscated several server computers from the factory’s server room, where they discovered CCTV cameras had been deliberately switched off. Officials suspect an attempt was made to hide evidence of a possible server swap.

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

The crackdown also revealed around 40 migrant workers employed at the site. Officials are now verifying their documentation to determine if the company has breached labour laws.

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

Of particular concern is the unresolved issue of 2,441 tonnes of steel, valued at a staggering 50.1 million baht, which had been seized back in January after the ministry ordered the factory’s closure in December last year for producing substandard steel.

Investigators will now determine the current location of this steel and whether any of it was used in other construction projects, reported The Nation.

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger

“The public has a right to know whether buildings across Thailand are being constructed with dangerous materials,” said Minister Akanat. “We will leave no stone unturned.”

As the SAO collapse investigation deepens, pressure is mounting on SKY Steel and its executives to prove compliance—or face serious legal consequences.

