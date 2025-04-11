Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit

A mild earthquake measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale struck Chiang Mai’s Phrao district at 4.33am today, April 11, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

The tremor’s epicentre was pinpointed in San Sai subdistrict, located at coordinates 19.529°N and 99.222°E, with a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre. While the quake was minor and caused no immediate damage, officials are maintaining a close watch on the region due to seismic activity in neighbouring Myanmar.

The division confirmed there have been no reports of structural damage or injuries in Chiang Mai so far. However, the incident has heightened awareness following a series of stronger earthquakes recorded in Myanmar earlier today. These ranged in magnitude from 2.0 to a more concerning 5.5.

The largest of these tremors hit at 11.29am, registering a magnitude of 5.5. It was centred at 20.847°N and 96.083°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres. While the quake did not cause damage in Thailand, its proximity to the border has prompted Thai authorities to remain alert.

“The department is continuing to monitor seismic activity closely,” the Earthquake Observation Division said. “Residents in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces are encouraged to follow updates from official sources and report any unusual vibrations or damage to local officials.”

Though most people in Chiang Mai slept through the tremor, experts warn that even small quakes should serve as a reminder to stay prepared. The region, while not typically known for strong seismic activity, lies within reach of larger tectonic movements along the Myanmar fault zones, reported The Nation.

Local officials advise residents to review safety procedures and be cautious, particularly in older buildings or areas vulnerable to structural stress.

