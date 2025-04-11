Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 11, 2025
53 1 minute read
Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit
Photo of earthquake in Bangkok on March 30, courtesy of Bangkok Post

A mild earthquake measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale struck Chiang Mai’s Phrao district at 4.33am today, April 11, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

The tremor’s epicentre was pinpointed in San Sai subdistrict, located at coordinates 19.529°N and 99.222°E, with a shallow depth of just 1 kilometre. While the quake was minor and caused no immediate damage, officials are maintaining a close watch on the region due to seismic activity in neighbouring Myanmar.

The division confirmed there have been no reports of structural damage or injuries in Chiang Mai so far. However, the incident has heightened awareness following a series of stronger earthquakes recorded in Myanmar earlier today. These ranged in magnitude from 2.0 to a more concerning 5.5.

The largest of these tremors hit at 11.29am, registering a magnitude of 5.5. It was centred at 20.847°N and 96.083°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres. While the quake did not cause damage in Thailand, its proximity to the border has prompted Thai authorities to remain alert.

Related Articles
Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

“The department is continuing to monitor seismic activity closely,” the Earthquake Observation Division said. “Residents in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces are encouraged to follow updates from official sources and report any unusual vibrations or damage to local officials.”

Though most people in Chiang Mai slept through the tremor, experts warn that even small quakes should serve as a reminder to stay prepared. The region, while not typically known for strong seismic activity, lies within reach of larger tectonic movements along the Myanmar fault zones, reported The Nation.

Local officials advise residents to review safety procedures and be cautious, particularly in older buildings or areas vulnerable to structural stress.

In similar news, a heartbreaking vigil continues outside the ruins of a collapsed high-rise in Bangkok, where the father of a missing 17 year old girl has waited for nearly two weeks, clinging to hope. The 30-storey State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak district crumbled on March 28 following powerful tremors from an 7.7-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed yesterday, April 10, that 27 people have been confirmed dead, 19 injured, and 67 remain missing.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse

8 seconds ago
Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit Thailand News

Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit

9 minutes ago
Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife Thailand News

Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

17 minutes ago
Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims Bangkok News

Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

25 minutes ago
Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting Bangkok News

Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting

39 minutes ago
Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins Bangkok News

Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins

43 minutes ago
Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital Thailand News

Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital

51 minutes ago
Everything you need to know about Songkran Things To Do

Everything you need to know about Songkran

57 minutes ago
Late-night transgender fight shocks tourists on Pattaya Beach (video) Pattaya News

Late-night transgender fight shocks tourists on Pattaya Beach (video)

1 hour ago
Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival Thailand News

Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival

2 hours ago
Wanted Russian arrested at Phuket Airport over unpaid wages Phuket News

Wanted Russian arrested at Phuket Airport over unpaid wages

2 hours ago
Thai drivers race and crash into old woman, tearing her body apart Central Thailand News

Thai drivers race and crash into old woman, tearing her body apart

2 hours ago
British fighter&#8217;s life cut short by drug cocktail in Pattaya, inquest Pattaya News

British fighter’s life cut short by drug cocktail in Pattaya, inquest

2 hours ago
Shipyard foreman dies after drinking herbal liquor in Si Racha Pattaya News

Shipyard foreman dies after drinking herbal liquor in Si Racha

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang fly high in global airport rankings Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang fly high in global airport rankings

3 hours ago
Booze cruise: Patong police nab 6 foreigners in drink-drive blitz Phuket News

Booze cruise: Patong police nab 6 foreigners in drink-drive blitz

3 hours ago
Injured foreign man vanishes after bloody bar brawl in Krabi Krabi News

Injured foreign man vanishes after bloody bar brawl in Krabi

3 hours ago
Lottery seekers flock to Ang Thong for tarantula fortune Thailand News

Lottery seekers flock to Ang Thong for tarantula fortune

3 hours ago
Bruises over baht: Pattaya van driver bloodied in beer-fuelled brawl Pattaya News

Bruises over baht: Pattaya van driver bloodied in beer-fuelled brawl

3 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up Songkran safety with AI and &#8216;Five-No&#8217; rule Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up Songkran safety with AI and ‘Five-No’ rule

4 hours ago
Thai man strangled and robbed while urinating by roadside Thailand News

Thai man strangled and robbed while urinating by roadside

5 hours ago
Thai military police probed for escorting alleged fraudster Thailand News

Thai military police probed for escorting alleged fraudster

5 hours ago
Glimmer of hope as phone light found in Bangkok quake rubble Bangkok News

Glimmer of hope as phone light found in Bangkok quake rubble

5 hours ago
Ayutthaya buffalo trader&#8217;s home attacked with grenades, no injuries Thailand News

Ayutthaya buffalo trader’s home attacked with grenades, no injuries

5 hours ago
New Zealand man caught smuggling cocaine to Phuket in passport Phuket News

New Zealand man caught smuggling cocaine to Phuket in passport

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, April 11, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

25 minutes ago
American in Thailand admits threatening US senator

American in Thailand admits threatening US senator

32 minutes ago
Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting

Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting

39 minutes ago
Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins

Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins

43 minutes ago