Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project

Friday, April 11, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

During a recent site inspection, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assured residents that the city is working closely with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to ensure transparency and accountability in government-led projects.

At the centre of this renewed focus is the long-delayed Eastern Sports Stadium, which has faced criticism for missed deadlines and management hiccups.

Mayor Poramet explained that delays in the stadium’s development stemmed from contractor issues and logistical limitations. However, he stated that corrective action has been taken, including stricter monitoring throughout each stage of future infrastructure projects.

“Public confidence is our top priority. We’re committed to transparency and have both internal and external auditing mechanisms in place.”

Helping to keep the city honest is the STRONG Club, a grassroots anti-corruption group actively involved in monitoring public projects. The club flags irregularities, relays citizen concerns, and serves as a bridge between the public and authorities to ensure resources are managed efficiently.

Poramet provided a detailed progress report on the stadium, which is now moving ahead of schedule. With 551 days completed out of the planned 820-day timeline, just 269 days remain until expected completion, reported Pattaya Mail.

Project highlights include:

  • Main Stand Building: Structural work, disability access, stairways, and electrical systems are 100% complete. Roofing framework is at 20%, rain gutters at 95%, and aluminium paneling at 25%.

  • North Stand (2,500 seats): 95% architectural and electrical completion, 50% air-conditioning, and 100% plumbing done.

  • Grandstand (5,000 seats): 80% architectural progress and full completion of railings and electrical work.

  • South Stand (2,500 seats): 100% structural, stair, plumbing, and bleacher work finished; 90% architectural work complete.

  • Roadworks: Concrete roads, drainage, and curbs are finished, with only minor access road and drainage tasks remaining.

Mayor Poramet concluded by reaffirming the city’s commitment to finishing the project on time and turning it into a key venue for national-level sports events. The public can catch his full interview on the project’s progress on PPTV Channel 36 on April 23.

