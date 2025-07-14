Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

An Aussie teen has sounded the alarm to fellow young travellers after a boozy night out in Phuket nearly ended in disaster when a couple allegedly tried to lure her and a friend into taking drugs, in a country where that could mean the death penalty.

Mia Pacor, now 18, recalled the terrifying brush with trouble in a TikTok video, describing how she and her mate Jack were just 16 when they sneaked out of their hotel to meet a pair of thirtysomethings they’d met earlier on their Thai holiday, said the Aussie teenager.

“Red flags were everywhere. They were 35. We should have just known this was not going to be a good idea.”

The couple took the teens to Bangla Road, shouted them drinks, “about 10 each,” and ushered them into a well known nightclub, known as one of the island’s top party spots.

But the vibe quickly turned sinister.

Jack said the man tried to pull him into a toilet and offered him what looked like cocaine.

“He pulled me away and said, ‘Come over here, bro,’” Jack recalled. “He was offering me coke.”

Meanwhile, Mia said the woman turned to her with a similar offer.

“She was like, ‘Do you want to do this?’ I was like, no.” “Then she said, ‘Come on. It’s fun. We know a good guy who gives it to us.’”

But the teens refused and bolted back to the hotel at 4am, rattled and suspicious.

“Obviously, if you get caught having drugs in your system in Thailand, you are facing the death penalty,” said Mia, who now believes the couple were working with police to set up naïve tourists.

“They clearly worked with the police. I knew that they were just off,” she added.

Thailand enforces notoriously strict anti-drug laws. Possession of substances like heroin or methamphetamine can result in life imprisonment or even execution. Cocaine, a Category 2 drug, can still mean up to five years behind bars.

The incident was quietly brushed under the rug, until weeks later, when Mia finally came clean to her dad, The Daily Mail reported.

“He was so disappointed,” she said.

After the video went viral, social media users flooded her comments with warnings of their own.

“That nightclub is full of scammers, this is known. Stay away from there.”

“My brother got methanol poisoning there years ago. They set you up. Be careful.”

“Never accept drugs from anyone in Thailand. Ever.”

Mia’s message to fellow first-timers? Trust your instincts, stay in groups and if it smells dodgy, it probably is.