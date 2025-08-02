Phuket’s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing

A major road upgrade is on the horizon in Phuket, and locals couldn’t be more excited. With a 420 million baht budget, the plan to revamp Srisoonthorn Road is gaining traction, promising smoother, safer travel for everyone.

Srisoonthorn Road, one of Phuket’s most important routes, is set to undergo a much-anticipated upgrade, following strong public support at a recent hearing.

The project, with a hefty budget of 420 million baht, aims to improve traffic flow, safety, and drainage along the 5.95km stretch between the Heroines Monument and the Cherng Talay Intersection.

Mayor Chalermpol Kerdsup of Srisoonthorn said that the public hearing, held on Thursday, July 31, saw overwhelming backing from locals. The event was attended by Thalang District Chief Rachen Songdaeng, Phuket Highways Office Deputy Director Sanakorn Thapthimthongsuk, and other officials, all of whom listened to the concerns and support of the public.

“The project is currently in the design survey phase,” Mayor Chalermpol said. “The 420 million baht budget will cover the stretch from the Heroines Monument to Cherng Talay Police Station, aiming to repair and enhance the existing road, improve drainage, and accommodate the increasing traffic.”

The project is expected to begin in December, with a three-year timeline for completion.

The upgrade will address long-standing issues, including poor resurfacing and drainage problems that have plagued the road for over a decade. Mayor Chalermpol highlighted the repeated digging in the area, particularly by the waterworks authority near Baan Manik School and Wat Manik, which has led to subpar road conditions.

“Since the rerouting and improvement of the waterworks main lines after Covid-19, this redevelopment should proceed without further setbacks.”

The Phuket News reports that residents are particularly relieved that the upgrade won’t require new land clearing or the construction of new roads. The focus will solely be on repairing the existing infrastructure to handle the growing number of vehicles in the area, including both private cars and freight trucks.

With safety and convenience top of mind, the project is expected to ease congestion and reduce accident risks in high-traffic areas. The upgrades couldn’t come soon enough, with the road showing its age after years of neglect.