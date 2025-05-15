Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

It’s the end of the road for selfish parking space hogs in Pattaya, as city officials crack down on cheeky locals and businesses reserving public roads with cones, chains and bins like it’s their private driveway.

Pattaya’s war on illegal space-grabbing has kicked into high gear, with municipal officers hitting the streets to clear cones, barriers and random clutter dumped on public roads by individuals and businesses trying to bag exclusive parking.

The clean-up campaign, backed by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, is part of an ongoing push to reclaim public areas and remind residents that streets are for everyone, not just the entitled few.

“The city must be fair, clean, and accessible to all.”

Mayor Poramet added that tackling urban chaos is a key part of his policy platform.

Officers were recently spotted removing cones, trash bins, chains, and even dodgy signage from hotspots across Central Pattaya, Na Kluea, and Soi Sukhumvit 45, notorious zones where kerbside freeloaders have long claimed pavement and road space like personal property.

Some of the worst offenders? Motorcycle rental shops, accused of clogging pavements with rows of bikes and gaudy signs, turning public walkways into private showrooms.

Pattaya Mail reported that locals have responded with a mix of cheers and jeers.

“I’m glad the city’s finally doing something, it’s about time,” said one resident. “But they need to keep at it and not let it slide again.”

Others have called for harsher penalties, demanding bigger fines or even legal action to stop repeat offenders treating public space like it’s up for grabs.

Meanwhile, confusion continues to swirl over new parking rules rolled out last month on Pattaya South Road and Thepprasit Road, part of a wider traffic-taming plan to reduce gridlock.

Motorists have been warned to double-check signage or risk getting towed, ticketed, or trapped in parking limbo.

The new rules include day-specific no-parking zones, with city officials promising they’ll keep things flowing but some residents say the mixed messages and sudden changes have only added to the chaos.

Still, many agree the overall effort is a step in the right direction.

“If they can stick with it and keep enforcing the rules, Pattaya might finally start looking like a proper city, not a parking free-for-all,” one local said.

Until then, cone-claimers beware, your days of kerbside colonisation are numbered.