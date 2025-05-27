Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

Hidden networks unravel as police seize thousands of illegal vape products

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
59 1 minute read
Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A man and a woman employed to sell e-cigarettes were apprehended in a Bang Kapi district condominium, with police seizing over 6,596 pieces of disposable e-cigarettes.

The operation occurred yesterday, May 26, when officers from the Special Tools and News Analysis Division, under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, executed a search warrant at a condo in Bangkok. Anan, a 40 year old man and 28 year old Phankwan were arrested.

During the search, officers confiscated a large assortment of e-cigarette products, including e-liquids, e-cigarette coils, and various disposable e-cigarettes capable of multiple uses, ranging from 6,000 to 15,000 puffs, totalling 6,596 pieces.

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Paengkwan and Anan explained that their employer had hired them to receive and package e-cigarette products, which were stored in grey parcels. These were then handed over to delivery personnel for distribution to customers, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

For their work, each received a monthly salary of 25,000 baht (US$765). Initially, they have been charged with violating consumer protection board orders by selling e-cigarettes and refill liquids. Both were handed over to the Hua Mak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes | News by Thaiger

In similar news, police apprehended a couple involved in selling electronic cigarettes laced with illegal drugs from their home.

The raid, conducted on April 8 by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and his team, resulted in the discovery of a large stash of narcotics and related equipment at their Sai Mai, Bangkok residence.

The suspects, identified as 35 year old Theeraporn and 33 year old Tawiphop, were caught with 1.68 grammes of crystal meth, 32 grammes of ketamine, eight meth pills, a digital scale, a black Deli safe, drug-taking tools, 24 vape pods, two bank account books, a bottle of ketamine-infused vape liquid, and 17 bottles of standard vape liquid.

Among the additional items confiscated were a pack of blue ziplock bags, 100 medium-sized clear ziplock bags, 450 small clear ziplock bags, a blue COACH bag, three COACH purses, and three mobile phones.

Latest Thailand News
Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29 Phuket News

Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

15 seconds ago
Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

6 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals

10 minutes ago
Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group Thailand News

Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

16 minutes ago
Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

21 minutes ago
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

28 minutes ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

33 minutes ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

38 minutes ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

45 minutes ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

49 minutes ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

57 minutes ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

1 hour ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

1 hour ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

2 hours ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

2 hours ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

2 hours ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

2 hours ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

2 hours ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

2 hours ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

3 hours ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

3 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

3 hours ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

3 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

3 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

Thai man arrested for using fake licence plate on luxury car

1 day ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

2 days ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x