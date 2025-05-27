Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

A man and a woman employed to sell e-cigarettes were apprehended in a Bang Kapi district condominium, with police seizing over 6,596 pieces of disposable e-cigarettes.

The operation occurred yesterday, May 26, when officers from the Special Tools and News Analysis Division, under the Metropolitan Police Bureau, executed a search warrant at a condo in Bangkok. Anan, a 40 year old man and 28 year old Phankwan were arrested.

During the search, officers confiscated a large assortment of e-cigarette products, including e-liquids, e-cigarette coils, and various disposable e-cigarettes capable of multiple uses, ranging from 6,000 to 15,000 puffs, totalling 6,596 pieces.

Paengkwan and Anan explained that their employer had hired them to receive and package e-cigarette products, which were stored in grey parcels. These were then handed over to delivery personnel for distribution to customers, reported KhaoSod.

For their work, each received a monthly salary of 25,000 baht (US$765). Initially, they have been charged with violating consumer protection board orders by selling e-cigarettes and refill liquids. Both were handed over to the Hua Mak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, police apprehended a couple involved in selling electronic cigarettes laced with illegal drugs from their home.

The raid, conducted on April 8 by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and his team, resulted in the discovery of a large stash of narcotics and related equipment at their Sai Mai, Bangkok residence.

The suspects, identified as 35 year old Theeraporn and 33 year old Tawiphop, were caught with 1.68 grammes of crystal meth, 32 grammes of ketamine, eight meth pills, a digital scale, a black Deli safe, drug-taking tools, 24 vape pods, two bank account books, a bottle of ketamine-infused vape liquid, and 17 bottles of standard vape liquid.

Among the additional items confiscated were a pack of blue ziplock bags, 100 medium-sized clear ziplock bags, 450 small clear ziplock bags, a blue COACH bag, three COACH purses, and three mobile phones.