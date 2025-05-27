Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

Instructor, male students, and alumni exchange women's images and make lewd comments

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group
Photo by LeoPatrizi via Canva

Students at Thammasat University are calling for action to be taken against an instructor, male students, and alumni involved in a secret group chat used to share images of female students accompanied by sexually harassing comments.

Rumours circulated within an online community of Thammasat students and alumni about the existence of a private chat group where male members allegedly exchanged photos and videos of female students and made lewd, sexually inappropriate remarks about them.

One of the reported members of the group is an instructor from the Faculty of Political Science. He allegedly posted highly inappropriate messages in the group, including comments such as, “Who should I have a baby with?” and “She is a slut.”

A female alumna took to social media to urge the university to investigate the claims and take disciplinary action against any people found to be involved.

Subsequently, one of the female students affected by the group came forward, revealing she had only recently learned about the chat group from a male friend, who admitted to being a member.

Thammasat university secret sexual harassment chat group
Photo via Facebook/ Thammasat University

According to her friend, the group chat was hosted on Instagram, and he confirmed that a university instructor was also part of the group.

The victim told Channel 3 that she had never attended a class taught by the instructor in question but had met him previously during university activities. She said she had perceived him as a kind and respectful person, and was shocked to discover his alleged involvement.

Screenshots of the sexually harassing messages were submitted to the Thammasat University Student Organisation, and the university has now launched an investigation.

Secre chat group sexually harassing university students
Photo by iJeab via Canva

Some male members of the group issued public apologies to the victims via Instagram, stating they are willing to apologise in person and cooperate fully with the university’s disciplinary proceedings.

As of now, Thammasat University has not confirmed whether a faculty member was definitively part of the group. No final decision has yet been announced regarding disciplinary actions against those involved.

65 1 minute read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

