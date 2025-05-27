Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

Students at Thammasat University are calling for action to be taken against an instructor, male students, and alumni involved in a secret group chat used to share images of female students accompanied by sexually harassing comments.

Rumours circulated within an online community of Thammasat students and alumni about the existence of a private chat group where male members allegedly exchanged photos and videos of female students and made lewd, sexually inappropriate remarks about them.

One of the reported members of the group is an instructor from the Faculty of Political Science. He allegedly posted highly inappropriate messages in the group, including comments such as, “Who should I have a baby with?” and “She is a slut.”

A female alumna took to social media to urge the university to investigate the claims and take disciplinary action against any people found to be involved.

Subsequently, one of the female students affected by the group came forward, revealing she had only recently learned about the chat group from a male friend, who admitted to being a member.

According to her friend, the group chat was hosted on Instagram, and he confirmed that a university instructor was also part of the group.

The victim told Channel 3 that she had never attended a class taught by the instructor in question but had met him previously during university activities. She said she had perceived him as a kind and respectful person, and was shocked to discover his alleged involvement.

Screenshots of the sexually harassing messages were submitted to the Thammasat University Student Organisation, and the university has now launched an investigation.

Some male members of the group issued public apologies to the victims via Instagram, stating they are willing to apologise in person and cooperate fully with the university’s disciplinary proceedings.

As of now, Thammasat University has not confirmed whether a faculty member was definitively part of the group. No final decision has yet been announced regarding disciplinary actions against those involved.