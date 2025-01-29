Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok

Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
218 1 minute read
Thai cops shut down illegal steroid lab in Bangkok
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thai police have smashed a massive underground steroid operation, seizing 1.9 million unregistered Dexamethasone tablets in a dramatic raid in Bangkok on January 24.

The joint crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Central Investigation Bureau (CIB)exposed a dangerous black market scheme, where the powerful steroid was being illegally produced and mixed into health products, from herbal remedies and drinks to cosmetics.

Dexamethasone, a controlled substance in Thailand, requires a prescription for legal use. Yet, investigators found it secretly laced into products falsely marketed as miracle cures for pain, asthma, and even cancer.

“Misuse of steroids poses a significant threat to public health. Not only do they offer no genuine cure, but their long-term use can have devastating effects on the body,” warned FDA Deputy Secretary-General Dr Withit Sarideechaikul.

The unregulated consumption of these steroids can cause stomach ulcers, kidney failure, and severe skin damage, raising grave concerns for unsuspecting consumers.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Despite strict regulations, the illegal trade in steroids remains a persistent challenge. FDA Secretary-General Surachoke Tangwiwat emphasised that scammers exploit desperate buyers with misleading promises of fast and effective treatment, reported The Nation.

Police urge the public to be extra cautious when purchasing health products, especially those making exaggerated claims. Consumers can verify product authenticity through official FDA channels and report suspicious activities.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In similar news, the Thai FDA has approved the use of kratom plant products for economic and health benefits. The regulations now permit mitragynine, an active compound in kratom leaves, to be used up to 3 milligrammes (mg) per day, with appropriate warnings on product labels. Previously, the limit was set at 1mg per day. The decision to increase the limit to 3mg per day was based on research conducted by Mahidol University.

In other news, the FDA issued a warning about the dangers of Pot K, a vape liquid mixed with ketamine, which can be fatal. Selling this substance can lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of 1.5 million baht.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

