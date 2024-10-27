Ammonia gas leak at Udon Thani ice factory traps six workers

Picture courtesy of อุดรบอกต่อ Facebook

Ammonia gas leakage at an ice factory in Udon Thani caused chaos as six workers were trapped inside. Emergency responders acted swiftly to rescue them, while locals described their terrifying escape from the toxic fumes.

At 6pm yesterday, the 1669 Emergency Centre in Udon Thani received reports from residents about a strong ammonia smell emanating from an ice factory in Adunyadet Alley, Udon Thani Municipality. Concerned about the safety of the six workers trapped inside, the centre immediately coordinated with the Udon Thani City Police Station and Udon Thani Rescue Promotion Foundation, alongside municipal disaster relief officials, to investigate the situation.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, rescue personnel requested the cooperation of the public to close the entire alley for safety reasons, preventing further potential hazards from the ammonia leak.

Using a megaphone, rescue teams announced to motorists and pedestrians to avoid Adunyadet Alley temporarily due to the ammonia gas leak. Traffic was strictly prohibited within 200 metres of the incident site. Subsequently, officials in protective gear entered the ice factory, successfully closing the gas valve and rescuing the six workers safely.

Locals living near the ice factory recounted the harrowing experience. One resident, whose house is adjacent to the factory, said they smelt ammonia and found it nearly impossible to breathe, causing a burning sensation all over their body. In a frantic bid to escape, they fled their home and immediately called the 1669 Emergency Centre, aware that workers were trapped inside the factory, reported KhaoSod.

“It was a stroke of luck that after reporting the incident, multiple agencies arrived quickly at the scene and managed to shut off the ammonia gas valve in time. Otherwise, this community could have faced a critical situation,” the resident added.

In related news, a 22-wheel trailer truck overturned on a bridge over the Chao Phraya River, resulting in a continuous gas leak and a fatality. The accident, which occurred on March 19, required the use of a crane to recover the driver’s body, which was found severed in two parts.

Advertisements