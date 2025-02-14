School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 21 year old security guard at a well-known Don Mueang school in Bangkok has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12 year old student in the school’s bathroom. What’s more alarming, the school director allegedly brushed off the incident, reportedly offering a measly 5,000 baht to make it all go away.

The harrowing ordeal, which took place on February 4, only came to light yesterday, February 13, when worried parents, fed up with the school’s inaction, turned to the Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Lam Phak Kut, Thanyaburi.

Desperate for justice and worried sick about their children’s safety, these brave parents aired their grievances to Pavena Hongsakul herself.

Demanding accountability, the parents implore the foundation to probe into the director’s apparent negligence and push for legal proceedings against the alleged predator, reported KhaoSod.

Pavena underscored the weight of the allegation and announced her plans to collaborate with key city officials, Thosak Chotimongkol and Wantanee Watthana, to ensure a rigorous investigation unfolds.

Highlighting the frequent nature of such chilling incidents, especially those involving vulnerable youngsters, Pavena stressed the urgent need to tackle these issues head-on to safeguard student welfare.

In similar news, a school janitor in Kanchanaburi province has turned himself in to the police after being accused of sexually assaulting four female students.

The incidents occurred on Children’s Day, and the janitor, identified as 50 year old Theerachai or Thong, admitted to the crime, claiming it was his first time and blaming his actions on alcohol consumption.

Parents of the students from a primary school in Saen To subdistrict, Tha Maka district, became aware of the inappropriate behaviour, prompting them to file a complaint with Tha Maka Police Station.

The police investigation revealed that Thong had fled and was hiding in Kamphaeng Saen district, Nakhon Pathom province. However, he later coordinated with the police to surrender.