School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
71 1 minute read
School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 21 year old security guard at a well-known Don Mueang school in Bangkok has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12 year old student in the school’s bathroom. What’s more alarming, the school director allegedly brushed off the incident, reportedly offering a measly 5,000 baht to make it all go away.

The harrowing ordeal, which took place on February 4, only came to light yesterday, February 13, when worried parents, fed up with the school’s inaction, turned to the Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Lam Phak Kut, Thanyaburi.

Advertisements

Desperate for justice and worried sick about their children’s safety, these brave parents aired their grievances to Pavena Hongsakul herself.

Demanding accountability, the parents implore the foundation to probe into the director’s apparent negligence and push for legal proceedings against the alleged predator, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Pavena underscored the weight of the allegation and announced her plans to collaborate with key city officials, Thosak Chotimongkol and Wantanee Watthana, to ensure a rigorous investigation unfolds.

Highlighting the frequent nature of such chilling incidents, especially those involving vulnerable youngsters, Pavena stressed the urgent need to tackle these issues head-on to safeguard student welfare.

In similar news, a school janitor in Kanchanaburi province has turned himself in to the police after being accused of sexually assaulting four female students.

Advertisements

The incidents occurred on Children’s Day, and the janitor, identified as 50 year old Theerachai or Thong, admitted to the crime, claiming it was his first time and blaming his actions on alcohol consumption.

Parents of the students from a primary school in Saen To subdistrict, Tha Maka district, became aware of the inappropriate behaviour, prompting them to file a complaint with Tha Maka Police Station.

The police investigation revealed that Thong had fled and was hiding in Kamphaeng Saen district, Nakhon Pathom province. However, he later coordinated with the police to surrender.

Latest Thailand News
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

48 minutes ago
School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault Bangkok News

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

1 hour ago
Valentine&#8217;s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high Thailand News

Valentine’s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

1 hour ago
Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok Bangkok News

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

1 hour ago
DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study Thailand News

DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

2 hours ago
English lessons needed: Thailand flunks language test Thailand News

English lessons needed: Thailand flunks language test

2 hours ago
Turkish man&#8217;s visa revoked in Phuket over Interpol notice Phuket News

Turkish man’s visa revoked in Phuket over Interpol notice

2 hours ago
Baht to the future: Thailand exports ready for Trump change Business News

Baht to the future: Thailand exports ready for Trump change

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms and cool foggy mornings hit Thailand Thailand News

Thunderstorms and cool foggy mornings hit Thailand

2 hours ago
High drama: Cannabis inferno leaves Pattaya in fits of giggles Pattaya News

High drama: Cannabis inferno leaves Pattaya in fits of giggles

3 hours ago
Valentine&#8217;s Day sees surge in LGBTQ+ marriage registrations Bangkok News

Valentine’s Day sees surge in LGBTQ+ marriage registrations

3 hours ago
Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes Business News

Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes

3 hours ago
Bangkok passenger caught smuggling ‘space oil’ at HK airport Bangkok News

Bangkok passenger caught smuggling ‘space oil’ at HK airport

3 hours ago
Gun&#8217;s the word: Thailand aims to shoot down violence with new ban Thailand News

Gun’s the word: Thailand aims to shoot down violence with new ban

3 hours ago
Pattaya police kick the habit: Drug raids clean up city streets Pattaya News

Pattaya police kick the habit: Drug raids clean up city streets

3 hours ago
French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos Thailand News

French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos

19 hours ago
Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security Thailand News

Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security

19 hours ago
Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup Thailand News

Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup

19 hours ago
Political chaos: Charter debate stalls as Pheu Thai blocks vote Thailand News

Political chaos: Charter debate stalls as Pheu Thai blocks vote

19 hours ago
Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike Thailand News

Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike

19 hours ago
Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge Thailand News

Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge

20 hours ago
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth Business News

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

20 hours ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 Business News

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

20 hours ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya Pattaya News

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
71 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thailand video news | Thai PM considers easing alcohol sales rules to boost tourism, Cambodia warns tourists about aggressive monkeys at Angkor Wat

Thailand video news | Thai PM considers easing alcohol sales rules to boost tourism, Cambodia warns tourists about aggressive monkeys at Angkor Wat

1 hour ago
Valentine&#8217;s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

Valentine’s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

1 hour ago
Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

1 hour ago
DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

2 hours ago