Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North | The Thaiger

Weather
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicted today that a thermal low covering the North will bring “hot to very hot weather” to the region. Thundershowers are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Meanwhile, a high pressure system from China is covering the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the lower North. People in upper Thailand have been advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations and farmers should beware of crop damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 35-40℃.
Northeastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃ and highs of 32-35.
Central region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27℃, highs of 32-35.
Eastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 33-34; waves a metre high, and higher offshore.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-28℃, highs of 32-36; waves 1-2 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-28℃, highs of 35-38.; waves a metre high, higher than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 27-28℃, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Economists have urged the government to expand the fiscal deficit to up to 600 billion baht, while more stimulus packages are hopefully on course to counter the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
Secretary to the Council of Economic Ministers, Kobsak Pootrakool, says that the economic ministers would consider extra packages as relief for certain sectors, that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government had already implemented 14 measures on March 6, to counter the virus impacts, “but they may not be adequate”, according to Kobsak who is also deputy secretary-general of Political Affairs.
“The spread of the coronavirus is expected to end by the end of June and after that it would be a recovery phase for the economy.”
“Currently half of the foreign tourists visiting Thailand last year, still visited this year, but they are all expected to leave sooner, resulting in an even larger impact on the already reeling tourism industry.”
“If things go as forecast, the Thai economy will return to normal in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the government has to closely monitor the situation as Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and the US has declared a national emergency in its efforts to deal with the infections.”
Read more HERE.
“The virus outbreak could stay with us for the whole year, then we have to think about how we could do more to fix up the economy.”
The tourism industry, which accounts for 15-18%. Thailand will be hit hard as the number of tourists could drop by 50%, or more, in the first 6 month.
“Then it will slowly recover in the third and fourth quarters and lower oil prices will have little positive impact on growth. For the full year, the number of visitors are expected to drop by 25% over 2020”
Meanwhile, director of the Economic and Business Research Centre at Rangsit University, Anusorn Tamajai, says that the Bank of Thailand may need to introduce quantitative easing, or bond purchases in the next few months.
He says the central bank may need to inject large liquidity into the market to support businesses as the Central Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have been doing. The Thai central bank may also need to drastically cut policy rate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Politics
Health minister denies racist tweets
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul certainly knows how to grab the spotlight: just days after messages posted on his Twitter account caused a social media uproar and prompted the account to be shuttered, he has denied making the tweet. In a short interview with the BBC, Anutin claims he didn’t post the now infamous “Dirty Western Foreigner” tweets late last week.
Writing in two Twitter posts on Thursday night, which were later deleted, the account said “farangs,” (slang for Caucasians) “never shower” and pose health risks to the Thai population.
Anutin, who previously grabbed national attention when he lost his cool on television after a Caucasian foreigner rejected his attempts to give him a mask, says he has “no issues” with Europeans and foreigners, and even has many white western friends.
He told the BBC that the tweets, which seemed to blame the outbreak of the virus on Western Europeans while stating that Chiang Mai was better when it had many Chinese tourists and not “Bad and dirty Europeans” was not his.
He claims that many people had access to the account and that the account was closed down because the the incident is under investigation, adding that his full attention is on fighting the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus and ensuring Thailand does not have a full scale epidemic like several other countries, and his team, not he, is administering his social media.
Reaction on social media has been extremely harsh, with many western foreigners and full time expats expressing outrage over the comments.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Khaosod English
Politics
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
In a nation battered by drought, a slowing economy and the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has appealed to the public to unite and join the government in its efforts to overcome.
In a public statement yesterday, the PM said some of the measures adopted by his administration to cope with the threat of coronavirus contagion are different from those of other countries, due to differences in population, demographics, climate and other factors, but added that the government has obtained help and adopted practises from abroad.
Prayut urged all sectors of society, including the mainstream and online media, the public and the business sector, to support the government in its attempts to contain the virus, instead of bickering over minor issues, publishing false or distorted information, or accusing the Government of failure in addressing the virus threat, drought or other problems.
He defended against criticism that Thailand is not democratic and that his administration does not embrace democracy, asking whether the government has ever gagged the media.
Regarding the nation’s drought its worst in 40 years, the government claims officials are working at full capacity to find sources of water to meet demand for consumption and agriculture.
Regarding the economy, the PM said Thailand still relies on exports and tourism to drive the economy, pointing out the need for Thai people adjust to changing circumstances and technologies.
He assured the public that the government is doing its best for the people, but would like them to cooperate in the fight to contain the virus by avoiding panic, keeping themselves in good shape and trusting that the government will prevail over the current problems.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
