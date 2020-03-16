Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump. | The Thaiger

Business
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
In the latest news, Singapore’s move to impose a stay-home policy or self-isolation for travellers within ASEAN, has hit the industry hard. Here in Phuket, hotels are winding down their traditional snowbird European business which for the most part was booked well in advance. Rates have somewhat held during this time.
One key barometer of things to come is the Russian segment, that has remained at reasonable levels in March and moves significantly downward in April. Once they move out, hotels are reporting negligible forward bookings.
Seasonal trading has shoulder and low season rates kicking in during mid-April to May and that is when room rates are expected to sharply drop.
As for the recovery bounce which everyone is talking about, the hope is that July and August which are two of the strongest months for Mainland China given school holidays and summer will see them return. Australia also ticks up in this season so if recovery is possible, these will be the first markets to return.
If the Coronavirus crisis is prolonged, a market recovery or the bounce will be pushed into the fourth quarter, when seasonal patterns emerge and the legacy snowbirds start to return.
Sadly, the low season supplementary business for MICE looks to be on the sidelines for much of the year, hence low season will see rate driven strategies to maintain cash flows.
Most worrisome is the impact on hotel and tourism employees, who often rely on more than 50% of their income in service charge. These core contributors to the Phuket economy in many cases will see a negative wealth swing, meaning debt will surpass assets, as do stress levels.
In our talks with hotels, many are working to assist employees in bank issues presently and this situation will grow worse in low season. Hotel owners face similar situations, and if any government intervention is needed, it’s within the consumer and business loan sector.
One of the biggest concerns on the island is over potential closures of bars and restaurants, which again will hit low-wage earners. Thailand has yet to act on this but from a risk mitigation point of view, this is a worst-case scenario.
Trying to predict the future is impossible, but history and cycles indicate that Asia will potentially lead the global recovery but the timeframe for this to trend in hotels is when higher rates are possible. Hence a fourth quarter uptick during the next high season, driven on seasonally strong travel patterns is the best forecast.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
As the world’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise, aircraft manufacture Boeing is watching its stocks slide. From around US$384 a share back in September last year to as low as US$154.84 last week. It’s since bounced back to US$170.20, but a long, long way from its peak. Most of the losses kicked in from mid-February when the extent of the Coronavirus, and its impact on the airline business, became apparent.
Boeing lost US$52 billion on the stock market in just one week. The rout underscores the challenges facing the US aircraft manufacturer in a perfect storm of problems – the rise of the Covid-19 coronavirus and its impact on airlines, and the company’s self-inflicted crisis over the Boeing 73 Max aircraft.
The problems with Boeing will have a profound effect on business sentiment in the US.
Richard Aboulafia, an aviation consultant at Teal Group says the 104 year old company was a safe bet, because it has driven multiple technological revolutions and operates in a safe and growing market.
“But these beliefs are being tested. Boeing is in distress and a lot of that is self-inflicted.”
According to AFP banking sources, the Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer drew on the full US$14 billion credit line it only just secured from banks last month.
Boeing, facing hundreds of lawsuits from families of passengers on the doomed Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air 737 MAX aircraft which crashed, wants to make sure it has enough reserves to deal with any unexpected problems in the current “uncertain climate”.
It doesn’t get much more uncertain than the current situation.
The two deadly crashes killed a combined total of 346 people.
Boeing told AFP that it estimates that the 737 Max crisis will cost it at least US$18.7 billion, which has caused its debt to explode to US$27 billion as of the end of last year. The manufacturer has neither produced nor delivered any Max aircraft in the past three months. The model has been grounded for a year.
With a return of the 737 Max to the skies uncertain, hundreds of almost-complete aircraft sitting gathering dust, and sales of the 787 slowing, Boeing’s financial situation is teetering. And then there’s the coronavirus.
Around the world airlines are having to drastically alter schedules, put off flight and ground staff, cancel orders for new planes and re-assess their business plans as passengers stay home and borders close.
The coronavirus pandemic now poses the most serious crisis for the airline industry since September 11, 2001. Last week Delta Air Lines decided to postpone deliveries of new aircraft, while United Airlines is only taking on new aircraft if it believes it can pay for them.
American Airlines announced over the weekend that it plans to cut 75% of its international flights through to May 6 and ground nearly all its wide-body fleet.
A week ago, UK airline Flybe collapsed Thursday as a slump in demand for flights because of the novel coronavirus outbreak dealt the final blow to the struggling carrier.
The Boeing 737 Max assembly plant alone employs 12,000 people. When Boeing suspended production of the MAX in January, most economists believed that this decision would affect US growth in the first half. Now its knock-on effects to a beleaguered US business sentiment will have even greater impact.
And whilst it is likely, at some stage, the world will see a major reduction in active coronavirus cases, there is still doubt whether the Boeing 737 Max will ever fly again.
GRAPHIC: Boeing Company shares over the past 6 months – GoogleKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
Thai coffee shop chain ‘Amazon’ announced today the suspension of their promotional campaign called “Café Amazon for Earth” which was aiming to reduce plastic waste by allowing customers to bring their personal cup when buying a beverage and receive a discount of 5 baht.
The company says the decision to end the promotion was made to increase customers’ awareness to prevent the possible spreading of Covid-19 which might come from personal cups being brought to the shop. The campaign was scheduled to run throughout April at all branches nationwide.
SOURCE: nationthailand.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) had pulled a 30 minute “circuit breaker” to suspend trade between 9:59 and 10:29am leading to a fall at 11am, when the SET fell by 78.95 points, or 7.08%, to 1,035.96. Foreign investors made net sales of 1.929 billion baht in the stock market and 13.646 billion in the bond market. Most global stock prices also dropped resulting from uncertainty among investors following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has heated up recently in Europe and the US.
A stock analyst at Krungsri Securities said, “the SET had pulled the circuit breaker due to foreign investors selling off their stocks after the US President Donald Trump had suspended travel from European nations for 30 days”.
“We advise investors who cannot take risks to hold cash and monitor the situation, while those who can take risks should buy stocks for short-term profit-taking, especially stocks whose price has fallen sharply and pay high dividends regularly.”
The analyst recommended three groups of stocks for investors…
● Defensive stocks which pay high dividends, such as ADVANC, INTUCH, and TTW.
● Retail stocks, which gained buying power after the government returned the electricity metre insurance for a total amount of Bt30 billion, such as CPALL, HMPRO, and BJC.
● Financial stocks, which gain benefit from the interest rate cut, such as MTC, SAWAD, and KTC.
SOURCE: nationthailand.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Songkran officially postponed
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach”
60 quarantined as Army Welfare chief tests positive
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
New Covid-19 specialist hospital to open as Thai government steps up response
Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
- Coronavirus2 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
- Pattaya4 days ago
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases