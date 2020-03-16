Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.
The mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap posted in his Facebook last night at 8.50pm saying that a laboratory test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.
After confirmation of the virus, this event sent shockwaves through the local community due to the large number of socal activities he had attened in the past week.
The different functions that Kitti attended included…
- March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.
- March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.
- March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.
- March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.
- March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.
- March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.
- March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.
He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.
Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him, to check their health and comply strictly with the advice of the Public Health Ministry, by either entering home quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that Army special advisor General Nathaporn Srisawat said today that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital.
“However, the patient has no fever and his lungs are normal, adding that all members of his family had been observed at home and is in quarantine for 14 days. General Nathaporn also said that the army has traced 36 people who were in close contact with Major General Rachit in the past 14 days and confined them to their residences for observation. 60 other people have also been quarantined.”
SOURCE: thaipbsworld / Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Suvarnabhumi International Airport is largely deserted as virus fears grips travellers. It was eerily quiet at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on Saturday night, as both the arrival and departure halls were practically empty.
The managing director of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, admitted that he had not expected to see such an atmosphere at the airport on Saturday March 14. To prove his point, Mr. Nitinai displayed a series of pictures on his Facebook account showing how the airport looks when there were no passengers at all on last Saturday night, as fears about Covid-19 take their toll on arrivals.
“Never would I imagine to see and image like this one.”
PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi’s check-in counters deserted – Nitinai Sirismatthakarn
Another picture shows a row of taxis parked at the arrival terminal, waiting for passengers who will never appear.
Airport deputy director, Mr Kittipong said that the terminal’s adjacent parking areas will be closed from 8am today.
“Zone 6 parking lot at Suvarnabhumi airport has been closed until further notice. The zone will be cleaned during the closure to cope with the spread of Covid-19. Also, the closure would not cause problems because few people were currently using the parking areas. While zone 6 is closed, motorists can use the parking building and parking zones 2-5 in front of the passenger terminal.”
For more information about airport’s car park situation, call the operation centre at 02 1329 511 around the clock.
SOURCE: Thai PBS world / Bangok Post / Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Retailers are insisting that supplies of new stock have been unaffected as local residents, afraid of a Cornonavirus-prompted lockdown, rush to retailers to restock on essential goods – drinking water, rice, canned food, semi-instant noodles, sugar and toilet paper have been found to be in short supply in various department stores, supermarkets and retail stores, as people start hoarding supplies.
Executive Director of the Thai Retailer Association, Chatrchai Tuongratanaphan, says “basic goods are not short in supply and, above all, manufactures can still boost production capacity to cope with a higher demand.”
Mr Chatrchai was responding to reports and pictures of the long queues in super-markets around the country.
“Many social media users says the stockpiling had been prompted by rumours that if Thailand reaches Stage 3 epidemic status, the government might impose significant restrictions of the movement of people.”
Stage 3 is when there is widespread community transmission of the virus. Read about Thailand preparing for Stage 3 HERE.
Netizens have been comparing the scenes in supermarkets over the weekend to those of the Thai floods of 2011 when basic goods and food disappeared from shelves.
Mr Chatrchai says the present situation is greatly different this time around.
“There will be no shortages of basic goods. At that time, all transport routes were flooded so manufacturers could not transport their goods.”
According to Thansettakij newspaper, a salesman at a trade shop in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district said that several products were sold out and stocks needed to be replenished.
Around Phuket on the weekend all supermarkets reported doing brisk business. In particular Makro stores were sold out in some lines but are assuring customers that there is still plenty of stocks available.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tried to tone down people resorting to panic buying.
“We are not at a stage where we need to stockpile food.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Kapook.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
Thammasat University has cancelled all classes for at least one week, saying in a statement that they plan to resume classes again next week (below). The statement from the university mentioned the Covid-19 world pandemic and said it would co-operate to protect its students.
“All classes at Tha Prachan and Rangsit will be cancelled during March 16 –22, 2020. Classes can resume on March 23 ,2020 unless there is further announcement.”
“All faculty members, staff, and students shall be attentive to the training on online teaching and learning, which the university will announce shortly.”
Meanwhile, the Council of University Faculty Senate of Thailand is asking all universities to move their courses online as a preventative measure amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The council is suggesting all state and private universities “quickly migrate their classes online”. They are also advising higher education institutions to instruct staff to work from home until the end of May.
“Higher institutes are perceived as social opinion leaders. As such, we need to live up to that standard by setting a good precedent and by remaining cooperative with the government, to help control the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”
While several universities have announced their intention to shift their courses online in recent weeks, CUFST said the number of classes which have actually moved to online learning platforms remain “limited”, according to Bangkok Post.
It is not known how easily universities will be able to migrate courses online, though to some extent students are already able to gain access to recordings of courses.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Songkran officially postponed
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach”
60 quarantined as Army Welfare chief tests positive
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
“We’re not going to run out” – Thai Retailer Association
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
New Covid-19 specialist hospital to open as Thai government steps up response
Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
- Coronavirus2 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Chiang Rai4 days ago
Body in oil drum discovered in Chiang Rai reservoir
- Pattaya4 days ago
Old “falangs” are Pattaya beach vendors’ lifeline in coronavirus downturn
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker