Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

Police in Mueang Trang district yesterday were informed of a severe motorcycle accident involving a collision with a French mahogany tree, locally known as Yem Chuan, along a dark road in Moo 7, Ban Pho subdistrict.

Fifty-three-year-old Koson Chaitong from Bangkok was found unconscious beneath a tree yesterday, March 17, with a blue Honda Dream motorcycle bearing the license plate ขงม 582 Trang.

The accident site was a secluded road lined with Yem Chuan trees on both sides, with no street lighting. Emergency services from Thonburi Trang Hospital and Kusonsathan Trang Foundation volunteers arrived promptly.

Despite initial first aid and attempts to resuscitate Koson, he was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital.

No witnesses were present during the accident. A passerby noticed the fallen motorcycle and alerted police. At the site, skid marks were discovered approximately 2 to 3 metres from the tree where the incident occurred.

Koson’s side bag and helmet were also found nearby, which police collected for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The road serves as a shortcut to Na Muen Si subdistrict in Na Yong district and is devoid of residences or streetlights, making night travel particularly hazardous. Police intend to contact the deceased’s relatives for additional information.

