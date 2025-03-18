Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

Bright Choomanee
March 18, 2025
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road
Picture courtesy of มูลนิธิกุศลสถานตรัง สำนักงานใหญ่ หน่วยกู้ภัยบรรเทาตรัง Facebook

Police in Mueang Trang district yesterday were informed of a severe motorcycle accident involving a collision with a French mahogany tree, locally known as Yem Chuan, along a dark road in Moo 7, Ban Pho subdistrict.

Fifty-three-year-old Koson Chaitong from Bangkok was found unconscious beneath a tree yesterday, March 17, with a blue Honda Dream motorcycle bearing the license plate ขงม 582 Trang.

The accident site was a secluded road lined with Yem Chuan trees on both sides, with no street lighting. Emergency services from Thonburi Trang Hospital and Kusonsathan Trang Foundation volunteers arrived promptly.

Despite initial first aid and attempts to resuscitate Koson, he was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital.

No witnesses were present during the accident. A passerby noticed the fallen motorcycle and alerted police. At the site, skid marks were discovered approximately 2 to 3 metres from the tree where the incident occurred.

Koson’s side bag and helmet were also found nearby, which police collected for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.

The road serves as a shortcut to Na Muen Si subdistrict in Na Yong district and is devoid of residences or streetlights, making night travel particularly hazardous. Police intend to contact the deceased’s relatives for additional information.

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred when a motorcycle carrying three people collided with a Toyota Fortuner on Highway 331 in Phanom Sarakham district, Chachoengsao province. The crash claimed the lives of a married couple, while another person sustained severe injuries.

Police Lieutenant Pattana Pinich from the Nong Nae Police Station responded to the report and arrived at the scene with emergency services from the Phanom Sarakham Rescue Unit. The incident, which took place in front of Moo 7, Nong Nae subdistrict, left three people badly injured on the central reservation of the road.

