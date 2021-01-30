Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government | The Thaiger

Transport
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses. But one sector of the transport business has actually had a boom during the last 12 months – the food delivery business. Grab Bike and Food Panda, and others, have become a regular part of the road landscape around Thailand as people are staying in more and getting their food, and a lot of other things, delivered.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
In Phuket and Chiang Mai the ‘red’ tuk tuks and songtaews, the bane of tourists who are charged extortionate prices for even the shortest trips, have all but vanished off the roads with their local taxi networks shattered by the lockdowns and lack of tourists.
Thailand’s Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Transport
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
The Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Road deaths
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
A man was killed and 2 others were injured in a traffic accident last night in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district. Thai media says 35 year old Natthawat was driving a “souped up” Nissan Skyline when he lost control of the sports car, driving over the median and colliding with an oncoming van.
Police responding to the accident on Petchkasem Road and say Natthawat was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend, 26 year old Khemmika, was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. The driver of the van, 56 year old Bunsong, was also taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
A woman who runs a roadside shop witnessed the accident. She told police she heard an engine rev, then saw the sports car drive by and lose control.
Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges
With more infections linked to the “birthday party Covid-19 cluster” and some concealing their timeline, the Disease Control Department is urging the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to take legal action against people involved.
Thai media are calling it a “super spreader” party. So far, 26 cases are linked to the birthday event for the 33 year old Thai actor Techin Ploypetch, aka DJ Matoom, at a Bangkok hotel. 113 people are at risk and another 53 are considered low risk, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The event organisers could face charges for violating the ban on crowded gatherings. Partygoers could face charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Covid-19 patients who attended the party and concealed their timeline from health officials could also be charged under various laws.
A singer, a government official, and a PR manager, who all went to the party and later tested positive Covid-19, hid crucial parts of their timelines from health authorities, according to Thai PBS.
The department says those people could face charges under the Communicable Disease Act for allegedly concealing personal information and may be fined up to 20,000 baht. They could also be charged under the Criminal Code for allegedly giving false information to government officials.
The department’s director-general Opas Karnkawinpong says concealing or delaying the provision of information increases the spread of the virus and makes it harder for authorities to control the pandemic.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World| Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar Election Commission pours water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Koh Pha Ngan partygoers and organiser get a fine and suspended sentences
Thailand News Today | Monk busted over ‘ice’ alms | January 29
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business4 days ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business2 days ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Koh Samui21 hours ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Drugs2 days ago
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
- Thailand2 days ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Central Thailand2 days ago
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
- Business16 hours ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close