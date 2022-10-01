Transport
Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
The Phuket taxi situation has been under a microscope recently after accusations of taxi mafias, bad behaviour by drivers, and several outright brawls between cab drivers in front of tourists have blemished the reputation of Thailand and Phuket in particular. Another recent incident at the Phuket International Airport went viral on social media when passengers were asked to get out of a minivan and use an airport taxi instead.
While many bus stations and ferry piers have faced accusations that their exclusive arrangements with certain local taxi drivers constitute a taxi mafia, it has long been the case in Thailand and throughout the world that cabs must have special permits or licenses to enter airport terminals to pick up customers. Ride-hailing apps like Grab have thrown this practice into a grey area and stirred controversy.
A post on Thursday on social media showed an awkward encounter of employees of Phuket Airport stopping tourists from taking an arranged minivan, insisting instead that they use a specially designated airport taxi. The video was accompanied by a message explaining what happened.
“A minivan driver arrived at the airport to pick up customers who booked online. Airport staffers stopped the minivan at the airport exit before they asked the passengers who had booked online to get out of the minivan and take a registered taxi from the airport directly.”
Commenters online were outraged at the tourist being forced to give up their likely cheaper pre-booked transfer. They complained that denying options to newly-arrived tourists creates inconvenience, and drives up prices, hurting tourism. They argued that travellers should be allowed to choose for themselves how they want to leave the airport, whether it be by airport taxi, a ride-hailing app, or other means of transportation.
In response to the outcry on social media, Phuket International Airport released a statement explaining that someone had used a ride-hailing app to arrange a pickup, but that driver did not meet the regulations required for taxis in the airport.
“Yesterday (September 28) a minivan taxi arrived at the domestic terminal to pick up passengers who booked via an online application. The Phuket Airport is an aircraft control area as stated in the Ministerial Regulations. The minivan driver has offended the regulations. Taxi vehicles are not allowed to enter the airport except when they have permission from the airport. The airport has a registration system for taxi drivers. Regulations have been clearly communicated to passengers and taxi drivers.”
Meanwhile, a provincial meeting yesterday touted that the island has no shortage of public transportation options. There are 6,000 registered taxis in Phuket ready to serve tourists alongside 378 registered buses. The Joint Public-Private Sector Committee on Developing and Solving Economic Problems meeting chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan discussed the state of Transportation. Representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the tourism sector joined government officials at the meeting.
They identified a total of 11,351 public transport vehicles in Phuket. Interestingly, just 277 of those vehicles were metered taxis.
The list also included 518 minibuses and vans, another 518 tuk-tuks, 378 buses, and 6,342 “non-buses.” Attendees at the meeting stressed the importance for tourists to use the correct vehicles and travel in legally registered taxis and vans. They vowed to push for a public relations campaign to raise awareness.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express & The Phuket News
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Garbage in canals is worsening flooding in Bangkok
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Economy3 days ago
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
-
Crime2 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Recent comments: