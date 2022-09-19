4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service

Tourist police arrested four taxi drivers in Bangkok after discovering they refused to offer a service to passengers and charged overinflated fares without using the metre system.

Not only Thai passengers are being refused by Bangkok taxi drivers but tourists face the same issue. They too are ripped off and refused by drivers.

Tourist Police Bureau of Thailand spokesperson Apichart Suriboonya revealed last Saturday, September 17, that a number of foreign tourists complained via the 1155 hotline that taxi drivers at touristy spots refused customers, especially during heavy rain.

Apichart said that their actions are spoiling the good image of Thailand’s tourism industry. Refusing passengers is considered unprofessional and affects the Thai tourism industry.

Apichart warned taxi drivers to be careful in the future because the Land Transport Department takes the issue seriously and will prosecute those drivers with poor service records.

After receiving complaints from foreign passengers officers started prosecuting taxi drivers to set an example for the rest.

Apichart announced yesterday that four taxi drivers were arrested and fined including:

Witune Pihusute was arrested for refusing to service passengers on Khao San Road in Bangkok.

43 year old Suprom Orn-si was arrested for charging overpriced fares and didn’t use the metre system.

57 year old Wirut Chotesiri was arrested for refusing to service passengers on Rama 1 Road near Siam Square shopping mall.

60 year old Thanachai Martporn was arrested for refusing to service passengers on Rama 1 Road near Siam Square shopping mall.

According to Section 57 of the Vehicle Act, any public transport driver who refused to service passengers without a reasonable reason will face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

Public transport drivers who charge overpriced fares and don’t use the metre system will face a fine of 500 baht according to Section 96 of the Land Transport Act.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Maticho