Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

In a dramatic sting at Phuket International Airport, an American man was arrested while attempting to smuggle over 6 kilogrammes of heroin out of Thailand. The jaw-dropping plot, uncovered by a coordinated operation involving the Tourist Police, Customs, and narcotics officers, has raised alarms throughout the region.

The alleged suspect, Tyler Trong Luong, was intercepted yesterday, July 16 as he prepared to board a flight to Doha, with plans to continue to Brussels and finally France.

Immigration officials reported that the 61 year old had concealed 6.6kg of heroin in ten boxes of Coffee Mate creamer within his checked luggage.

After a tip-off from foreign law enforcement partners, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, ordered an immediate investigation. Teams from Tourist Police Divisions 2 and 3, along with the Customs and Narcotics Suppression Units, were tasked with tracking Luong’s movements from July 14-16.

His activities were closely monitored, and as he checked in at the airport, officers swooped. An X-ray of his luggage revealed suspicious contents, leading to the discovery of the drugs wrapped in yellow tape and hidden inside the creamer boxes.

Luong allegedly claimed he was helping a French acquaintance by carrying the bag to France, unaware of its illicit cargo.

Police are now expanding the investigation, aiming to identify others potentially involved in this audacious smuggling attempt. Luong is expected to face several charges under Thailand’s strict narcotics laws, Phuket News reported.

In a similar incident, a Canadian man was recently arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. He was caught trying to smuggle over three kilograms of heroin concealed in women’s handbags en route to Taiwan.

Earlier this year, a major drug sweep in Wichit, Phuket, led to the arrest of six suspects, including one caught with over 79 grammes of heroin, highlighting the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the widespread efforts to curb this perilous trade.