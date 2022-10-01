Politics
Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine
In an elaborate ceremony in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine. The move has drawn condemnation as he tries to lay diplomatic claim to lands that Ukraine forces have been regaining on the ground. Putin announced ominously that anyone living in the four regions is now permanently a Russian citizen, and attendees chanted ” Russia! Russia!” in response.
“I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West: People living in Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens forever.”
Ukrainian leaders vowed to fight back against the declaration and to further request expedited NATO membership. NATO immediately declared it illegal and illegitimate that Putin annexed the region though they did not give any indication about accepting Ukraine as a member.
In recent weeks Ukrainian fighters have regained sections of the four regions that Putin annexed which, combined with Crimea, make up about 20% of the land in Ukraine. The Kremlin installed leaders in those regions in order for those leaders to turn around and request that Putin annex the lands for Russia. He then accepted those requests and signed the formal documents.
In the US, President Joe Biden strongly condemned and move swiftly to announce new harsh sanctions. Russian officials as well as Russia’s defence industry will be hampered by these new impositions. Biden also said that allies in the G7 would take action against any nation that supports and recognizes Russia’s claim to the land Putin annexed.
Previously, soldiers were battling on Ukrainian ground that Russia had invaded. But signing off on the annexation document indicates that Putin now considers the land part of his nation with Ukrainian insurgents battling on Russian soil. Many fear that harsh escalation, as Putin has already hinted about the use of nuclear weapons to defend what is now Russian land in his mind.
Nevertheless, Ukrainian leaders remain steadfastly committed to defending their country and sovereignty. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated their pledge to fight.
“[Ukrainians will] continue liberating our land and our people”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vladimir Putin officially annexed four parts of Ukraine
Phuket Airport officials pulled tourist from van, insisted they use airport taxi
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
The long goodbye – Which way now for PM Prayut?
Pattaya Police Chief cleared of vice slurs, back on duty
Reopening Thailand has a busy activity schedule
Today is the day! Full post-pandemic Thailand reopening
Garbage in canals is worsening flooding in Bangkok
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina
5-star squatters evicted from Layan Beach
All you need to know about Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Thailand News Today | Activists plan protests all across Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Heavy rain warning in 48 provinces of Thailand
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand1 day ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
-
Thailand1 day ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Recent comments: