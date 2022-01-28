Connect with us

Big bike was travelling over 100 kph when it struck Dr. Waraluck last week

Tim Newton

After a reflective week of Thai social media mulling over the death of the ophthalmologist Dr. Waraluck Supwatjariyakul last Friday, police have today revealed new circumstances surrounding the incident.

It’s been revealed that 21 year old Pol Lance Corporal Narawit Buadok was traveling at a speed between 108 to 128 kilometers per hour when he struck the victim, instantly killing her at the zebra crossing in Phaya Thai, Bangkok.

Apart from being charged seven other charges, he’s now going to be charged with “speeding over the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit”. The earlier charges include failing to stop at a crosswalk, reckless driving causing death, driving with no rear mirror, driving with no licence plate, driving a vehicle without current vehicle tax.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Narawit Buadok had been ordained as a monk. He chose to enter the monkhood to make merit for the killing of the doctor last Friday afternoon. He entered the monkhood at Bangkok’s Pariwat Ratchasongkram temple yesterday afternoon. He was accompanied by his father, Nikom, a police officer from Pathumwan station, who was also ordained. Narawich has stated that his intention in entering the monkhood is to make merit for the death of Dr Waraluck.

On Wednesday the National office of Buddhism stripped him of his status as a monk saying that his action was not consistent with Buddhism.

    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Trending